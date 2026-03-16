Gatik Joins NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab to Support the Scaling of Driverless Freight Operations Across North America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gatik, a leader in autonomous trucking, announced it is joining the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab ecosystem, the first ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited inspection lab for AI-driven physical systems. The move reflects a shared commitment between the two companies at the operational frontier of autonomous trucking.

“Gatik’s leadership in autonomous transportation and commitment to safety innovation align with our mission to advance safe physical AI systems. " -- Dr. Riccardo Mariani, NVIDIA’s VP of Industry Safety Share

Gatik already operates fully driverless trucks on public roads, day and night, across Texas, Arkansas, and Arizona in the United States and Ontario, Canada. The company completes daily freight deliveries for Fortune 50 retailers and major consumer packaged goods companies, with no human driver or safety observer.

Since launching fully driverless operations in 2025, Gatik has been safely operating round-the-clock for multiple customers across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, and Ontario, Canada, connecting dense regional networks of warehouses and retail stores.

That progress, backed by $600 million in contracted revenue and Gatik’s plans to scale to hundreds of driverless trucks by the end of 2026, makes it the operating benchmark in autonomous trucking. It also makes Gatik the ideal real-world proving grounds for the NVIDIA Halos framework and for the validation infrastructure needed to scale driverless fleets safely to hundreds of trucks.

“We’re excited to welcome Gatik to the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab,” said Dr. Riccardo Mariani, NVIDIA’s VP of Industry Safety. “Gatik’s leadership in autonomous transportation and commitment to safety innovation align with our mission to advance safe physical AI systems. Together, we look forward to accelerating the development of rigorous inspection methods that strengthen reliability across autonomous platforms.”

NVIDIA Halos is a comprehensive full‑stack safety system for physical AI that unifies safety elements across vehicle and robotics architectures and their underlying AI models. It combines hardware and software components, tools, models, and design principles to safeguard AI‑based, end‑to‑end AV and robotics stacks.

“Our work with NVIDIA has been central to bringing autonomous trucking into real-world operations,” said Apeksha Kumavat, Co-Founder and Chief Engineer of Gatik. “Expanding that collaboration with Halos reflects NVIDIA’s trust in the systems Gatik has built over the years and our shared commitment to strengthening the safety foundation that makes driverless freight possible at scale.”

Gatik Driver™, the company’s third-generation autonomous system, combines state-of-the-art AI architecture with reasoning and automotive-grade hardware designed for high-frequency commercial logistics. Before launching driverless operations, Gatik completed an exhaustive independent review of key components of its Safety Assessment Framework conducted by globally recognized testing, inspection, and certification organizations with experience in autonomous system safety assurance.

Gatik also maintains active engagement with the U.S. Department of Transportation, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as well as state agencies and local stakeholders across its operating markets.

NVIDIA Halos integrates functional safety, cybersecurity, AI safety, and regulatory compliance into a unified development and verification environment for autonomous systems. In addition, the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, a core entry point to the Halos safety framework, is the first program accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board for an inspection plan that unifies many aspects of safety within a single framework.

Gatik’s expansion plans are supported by the company’s collaboration with Isuzu Motors to develop a mass-production autonomous-ready vehicle platform for large-scale deployment. At that scale, safety validation becomes a continuous operational discipline. NVIDIA Halos provides the infrastructure to support that process as safety standards governing autonomous systems continue to evolve.

Together, NVIDIA-powered Gatik trucks represent one of the most significant deployments of physical AI in autonomous trucking, operating on contracted freight routes for major retailers every day.

About Gatik

Gatik AI Inc. develops AI-powered autonomous trucking solutions for regional logistics networks. The Gatik Driver™ is a scalable, interpretable AI system purpose-built to enable safe, consistent, and high-frequency freight movement. Proven in real-world driverless operations for Fortune 50 customers, Gatik's technology enhances the reliability and cost efficiency of B2B supply chains at scale.

Founded in 2017, Gatik's driverless trucks are commercially deployed on public roads across multiple markets, including Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska, and Ontario. Supported by close collaborations with strategic partners including Isuzu Motors Limited, and Ryder, Gatik is advancing reliable and efficient freight operations at scale.

Gatik, the Gatik logo, and Gatik Driver are trademarks or registered trademarks of Gatik AI Inc. Isuzu and the Isuzu logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Isuzu Motors Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Gatik's business strategy, commercial deployment at scale, and anticipated technological performance. These statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: the safety and reliability of autonomous driving technology; shifts in the regulatory landscape for AI and autonomous vehicles; cybersecurity threats and data privacy compliance; global supply chain disruptions; and changes in market demand for middle-mile logistics. Gatik undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.