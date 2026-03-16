Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver the Next Generation of Firefly Models and Creative, Marketing and Agentic Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTC—Adobe and NVIDIA today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate AI-powered creation, production and personalization, including delivering the next generation of foundational Adobe Firefly models and agentic workflows.

The partnership will bring together Adobe's creative and marketing workflows, models and technology and NVIDIA's open models, libraries, research and accelerated computing, as demand for content continues to surge and generative AI reshapes creative and marketing workflows.

Through this partnership, Adobe and NVIDIA will advance the creative industry by developing next-generation Firefly models that will deliver best-in-class creative precision and control for creativity and marketing pipelines. The models will be built on NVIDIA’s advanced computing technology and tap into NVIDIA CUDA-X™, NVIDIA NeMo™ libraries, NVIDIA Cosmos™ open models and NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software to enable the interactive, high-quality creation customers expect.

“Content creation is exploding, and our partnership with NVIDIA is grounded in a shared vision to reinvent creative and marketing workflows with the power of AI,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO, Adobe. “As AI transforms how marketing teams and media and entertainment studios work, Adobe and NVIDIA will bring together our Firefly models, CUDA libraries into our applications, 3D digital twins for marketing, and Agent Toolkit and Nemotron to our agentic frameworks to deliver high-quality, controllable and enterprise-grade AI workflows of the future.”

“AI is giving every industry the ability to redefine what’s possible,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “For more than 20 years, NVIDIA and Adobe have partnered to push the boundaries of design and creativity. Today, we are taking that partnership to a new level — uniting our research and engineering teams to accelerate Adobe’s beloved applications with NVIDIA CUDA and jointly build state-of-the-art world foundation models that reimagine creativity and transform customer experiences.”

Adobe and NVIDIA will collaborate to deliver breakthrough agentic creative and marketing workflows for content, campaign and production speed. Adobe will explore NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software and NVIDIA Nemotron™ open models to power these agentic workflows.

Adobe and NVIDIA will also work together on NVIDIA NemoClaw — an open source stack that simplifies running OpenClaw always-on assistants more safely, with a single command. As part of the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit, it installs the NVIDIA OpenShell runtime — a secure environment for running autonomous agents and open source models like NVIDIA Nemotron.

In partnership with NVIDIA, Adobe is launching a cloud-native, brand identity-preserving 3D digital twin solution (public beta). The solution creates virtual replicas of physical products that act as permanent digital identities for marketing and commerce experiences. Integrating NVIDIA Omniverse™ libraries into Adobe technologies, the collaboration expands support for 3D digital twin workflows built on OpenUSD for marketing content automation.

With seamless interoperability across tools, brands can generate everything from consistent pack shots and lifestyle imagery to configurable 3D product experiences and immersive virtual try-ons.

Adobe will also harness NVIDIA AI infrastructure, AI libraries, services and models to accelerate and optimize every layer of its AI-powered tools across creativity, productivity and customer experience orchestration — including Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Frame.io, Adobe Firefly Foundry, Adobe GenStudio and Adobe Experience Platform.

With Adobe Firefly Foundry, Firefly’s commercially safe AI models are deeply tuned with a company or IP owner’s unique, proprietary brand or franchise content, which is critical for media and entertainment studios. Adobe Firefly Foundry will integrate NVIDIA’s advanced computing and AI technologies to power enterprise‑grade custom AI that delivers commercially safe content at scale.

Key areas of the strategic partnership include:

Deliver the next generation of Adobe Firefly models: Adobe will use NVIDIA’s advanced computing and AI technologies to deliver the next generation of Adobe Firefly models designed for creativity, productivity and marketing. The models will be built on NVIDIA’s advanced computing technology, and NVIDIA CUDA-X® and NeMo libraries.

Adobe will use NVIDIA’s advanced computing and AI technologies to deliver the next generation of Adobe Firefly models designed for creativity, productivity and marketing. The models will be built on NVIDIA’s advanced computing technology, and NVIDIA CUDA-X® and NeMo libraries. Adobe agentic AI innovation: Adobe will explore NVIDIA OpenShell™ and Nemotron — part of NVIDIA Agent Toolkit — as foundations for hybrid, long-running agentic loops in a personalized, secure and cost-efficient environment. Adobe will also evaluate Agent Toolkit and Nemotron for large-scale agentic workflows powered by Adobe Experience Platform. NVIDIA will provide engineering expertise, early access to software and targeted go-to-market support.

Adobe will explore NVIDIA OpenShell™ and Nemotron — part of NVIDIA Agent Toolkit — as foundations for hybrid, long-running agentic loops in a personalized, secure and cost-efficient environment. Adobe will also evaluate Agent Toolkit and Nemotron for large-scale agentic workflows powered by Adobe Experience Platform. NVIDIA will provide engineering expertise, early access to software and targeted go-to-market support. Transform marketing content creation with high-fidelity, cloud-native 3D digital twins: By unifying NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Omniverse libraries for OpenUSD universal data interchange, NVIDIA RTX™ rendering and NVIDIA Omniverse Kit App Streaming for real-time cloud streaming with Adobe’s generative AI and workflow platforms, Adobe’s solution will produce cloud-native, brand-identity-preserving, 3D digital twins for marketing content automation.

By unifying NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Omniverse libraries for OpenUSD universal data interchange, NVIDIA RTX™ rendering and NVIDIA Omniverse Kit App Streaming for real-time cloud streaming with Adobe’s generative AI and workflow platforms, Adobe’s solution will produce cloud-native, brand-identity-preserving, 3D digital twins for marketing content automation. Unlock deep-tuned creative possibilities for enterprises at scale: Using NVIDIA accelerated computing, CUDA-X acceleration libraries and open models, Adobe will deliver faster, higher-performing and more flexible proprietary and IP-protected Firefly Foundry models across image, video, audio, vector and 3D to brands and franchises.

Using NVIDIA accelerated computing, CUDA-X acceleration libraries and open models, Adobe will deliver faster, higher-performing and more flexible proprietary and IP-protected Firefly Foundry models across image, video, audio, vector and 3D to brands and franchises. Advance business productivity with AI document intelligence: Adobe Acrobat is the productivity and collaboration platform to help customers get their best work done. Adobe will bring NVIDIA Nemotron capabilities to Adobe Acrobat to further elevate the quality of AI output and increase productivity for business professionals, consumers and enterprises.

Adobe Acrobat is the productivity and collaboration platform to help customers get their best work done. Adobe will bring NVIDIA Nemotron capabilities to Adobe Acrobat to further elevate the quality of AI output and increase productivity for business professionals, consumers and enterprises. Accelerate creative workflows in the cloud: Frame.io is Adobe’s single platform to centralize content, people and feedback across the creative process to accelerate quality output. Adobe will accelerate Frame.io’s scalable cloud content management and workflows, media decoding and intelligence with NVIDIA CUDA® — powering fast semantic search, generative creation and insights across image, video, 3D and other creative media types at scale.

Frame.io is Adobe’s single platform to centralize content, people and feedback across the creative process to accelerate quality output. Adobe will accelerate Frame.io’s scalable cloud content management and workflows, media decoding and intelligence with NVIDIA CUDA® — powering fast semantic search, generative creation and insights across image, video, 3D and other creative media types at scale. Develop joint go-to-market strategy: Adobe and NVIDIA will develop a joint go-to-market strategy that drives access and adoption of these AI innovations by enterprise customers worldwide with Adobe Firefly Foundry.

Adobe Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those related to Adobe’s strategic partnership with NVIDIA, including to deliver the next generation of Adobe Firefly models and creative, marketing and agentic workflows and accelerate AI-powered creation, production and personalization, and the expected focus, timing and benefits thereof. Each of the forward-looking statements made in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to Adobe as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond Adobe’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: due to the non-binding nature of the agreement, there are no assurances that Adobe will successfully negotiate and executive definitive documentation with NVIDIA on favorable terms or at all, failure to realize the anticipated benefits and goals of the strategic partnership with NVIDIA or any other partnerships, investments or acquisitions; failure to innovate effectively and meet customer needs; issues relating to development and use of AI; failure to compete effectively; damage to Adobe’s reputation or brands; service interruptions or failures in information technology systems by Adobe, NVIDIA or third parties; security incidents; failure to effectively develop, manage and maintain critical third-party business relationships; risks associated with being a multinational corporation and adverse macroeconomic conditions; complex sales cycles; failure to recruit and retain key personnel; litigation, regulatory inquiries and intellectual property infringement claims; changes in, and compliance with, global laws and regulations, including those related to information security and privacy; failure to protect our intellectual property; changes in tax regulations; complex government procurement processes; risks related to fluctuations in or the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; our existing and future debt obligations; catastrophic events; and fluctuations in our stock price. Further information on these and other factors are discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Adobe’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe's most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NVIDIA Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the CPU driving the model; AI giving every industry the ability to redefine what’s possible; NVIDIA and Adobe taking the partnership to a new level — uniting research and engineering teams to accelerate Adobe’s beloved applications with NVIDIA CUDA and jointly build state-of-the-art world foundation models that reimagine creativity and transform customer experiences; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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About NVIDIA

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