Aviz and Spectro Cloud Partner to Deliver NVIDIA AI Factory Infrastructure as a Service with Multi-Tenant Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviz Networks, a pioneer in multi-vendor AI networking orchestration and observability, and Spectro Cloud, the company behind the PaletteAI management platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises, GPU cloud providers, and AI Factory operators turn NVIDIA AI infrastructure into a repeatable, governed platform.

Together, Aviz ONES and Spectro Cloud PaletteAI provide a unified operations layer for NVIDIA AI Factory Infrastructure, aligning GPU-aware networking, Kubernetes fleets, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for consistent performance and simpler operations. Share

As organizations race to operationalize AI, many discover that building GPU clusters is only the beginning. Achieving predictable performance and secure multi-tenancy across Kubernetes, NVIDIA NVL72 rack-scale systems, BlueField DPUs, Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, and storage requires an integrated operational stack—one that aligns infrastructure topology with cluster lifecycle automation and workload governance.

Together, Aviz ONES and Spectro Cloud PaletteAI provide a unified operations layer for NVIDIA AI Factory Infrastructure, aligning GPU-aware networking, Kubernetes fleets, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for consistent performance and simpler operations from Day-0 deployment through Day-2 lifecycle management.

What the joint solution delivers

By combining Spectro Cloud’s Kubernetes infrastructure and AI stack automation with Aviz’s deterministic fabric orchestration and segmentation, customers can:

Operationalize AI Factories as a Platform : Standardize Kubernetes environments aligned with GPU/DPU and fabric topology using validated AI stack blueprints.

: Standardize Kubernetes environments aligned with GPU/DPU and fabric topology using validated AI stack blueprints. Deliver AI Performance : Ensure GPU clusters run on optimized Ethernet fabrics with predictable east-west performance for training and inference.

: Ensure GPU clusters run on optimized Ethernet fabrics with predictable east-west performance for training and inference. Enable Secure Multi-Tenancy : Enforce isolation across fabric, GPU/DPU resources, and Kubernetes clusters with zero-trust controls and policy guardrails.

: Enforce isolation across fabric, GPU/DPU resources, and Kubernetes clusters with zero-trust controls and policy guardrails. Orchestrate End-to-End at Fleet Scale : Automate Day-0 to Day-2 operations across data center, cloud, edge, and sovereign environments.

: Automate Day-0 to Day-2 operations across data center, cloud, edge, and sovereign environments. Integrate Observability Across Layers: Unify visibility from fabric telemetry to Kubernetes and AI workloads for faster troubleshooting and improved GPU utilization.

Where it fits

The Aviz + Spectro Cloud partnership is designed for:

Enterprise AI Platforms needing governed, multi-tenant AI clusters with policy-driven controls

needing governed, multi-tenant AI clusters with policy-driven controls AI Factory deployments requiring deterministic GPU infrastructure for training and inference at scale

requiring deterministic GPU infrastructure for training and inference at scale GPU Platform-as-a-Service teams delivering isolated AI environments with performance guarantees and self-service access

teams delivering isolated AI environments with performance guarantees and self-service access Neo-cloud & GPU providers delivering fleet-scale infrastructure as catalog services

delivering fleet-scale infrastructure as catalog services Hybrid & sovereign AI operators unifying operations across regulated and sovereign environments

“Cloud providers and enterprises want to consume GPU infrastructure like a product—without reinventing orchestration and operations for every cluster,” said Leon Jones, VP Alliances at Spectro Cloud. “With PaletteAI and Aviz ONES together, customers can standardize AI stack deployment, automate lifecycle management, and operate AI factories with consistent performance and governance across environments.”

“Aviz was founded to make AI networking simple, open, and AI-driven—while giving infrastructure teams a deterministic way to operate AI fabrics at scale,” said Thomas Scheibe, Chief Product Officer at Aviz. “With Spectro Cloud, we’re delivering a unified operations stack that aligns Kubernetes fleets, GPU-aware Ethernet fabrics, and multi-tenant segmentation so AI factories can be deployed faster, run predictably, and be consumed securely—like true infrastructure-as-a-service.”

How the Joint Stack Works

NVIDIA AI Factory Reference Architecture-based AI factory : Provides the NVIDIA GPU compute, networking, and acceleration foundation for enterprise AI infrastructure at scale

: Provides the NVIDIA GPU compute, networking, and acceleration foundation for enterprise AI infrastructure at scale Spectro Cloud PaletteAI : Provides full-stack deployment and management capabilities for AI environments, with integrated NVIDIA AI Enterprise components

: Provides full-stack deployment and management capabilities for AI environments, with integrated NVIDIA AI Enterprise components Aviz ONES: Delivers deterministic fabric orchestration, GPU-aware topology alignment, and multi-tenant segmentation across Ethernet fabrics

To learn more or request a demo:

https://aviznetworks.com/solutions/spectro-cloud

About Aviz Networks

Aviz modernizes networking for the AI era with a full-stack, software-first platform that helps enterprises accelerate AI factory investments and maximize ROI.

About Spectro Cloud

With our Palette and PaletteAI platforms, Spectro Cloud solves how enterprises and public sector organizations manage full-stack application and AI infrastructure in any environment: from edge to cloud, and from metal to model.

Using the power of cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes, we give platform engineers and operations teams the flexibility to choose their preferred stack while benefiting from complete, repeatable consistency. We automate the full lifecycle of complex infrastructure at scale, for massive cost savings and better business outcomes. Learn more at spectrocloud.com.