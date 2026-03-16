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IQM and Zurich Instruments Launch Real-Time Quantum Error Correction Demonstrator with NVIDIA NVQLink

  • The demonstrator being built in this project delivers a clear path toward scalable and fault-tolerant quantum computers.
  • The joint project integrates IQM’s superconducting quantum processor, Zurich Instruments’ ZQCS Quantum Control System, with the NVIDIA NVQLink platform to enable real-time error correction.
  • This initiative establishes a foundation for standardized enterprise-ready quantum systems, and datacenter deployment.
original IQM and Zurich Instruments launch real-time quantum error correction demonstrator with NVIDIA NVQLink

IQM and Zurich Instruments launch real-time quantum error correction demonstrator with NVIDIA NVQLink

ZURICH, Switzerland & ESPOO, Finland & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, IQM Quantum Computers and Zurich Instruments announce a joint project to build and operate a real-time quantum error correction (QEC) demonstrator, enabled by the NVIDIA NVQLink platform. This project marks a significant milestone toward scalable and fault-tolerant quantum computing designed for enterprise and datacenter deployment.

As enterprises and public institutions worldwide move from quantum exploration to long-term deployment, the challenge has evolved beyond simply accessing quantum hardware. The focus is now on reliably operating quantum computers, seamlessly integrating them into existing compute infrastructure, and scaling them toward fault tolerance. The announced project directly addresses these needs by focusing on full-system integration for industrial-grade quantum computing.

The companies are building a first demonstrator that combines IQM’s 20-qubit superconducting quantum computer, Zurich Instruments’ new ZQCS Quantum Control System, and GPU-accelerated classical computing enabled by NVQLink. This integrated system supports closed-loop, low-latency decoding, and feedback, capabilities required for operating logical qubits at scale and achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing.

By aligning quantum hardware, control electronics, and classical acceleration within a single operational architecture, the project establishes a practical foundation for future NVQLink-based products and defines a clear path toward scalable and fault-tolerant quantum computers designed for deployment in modern datacenter environments.

“Quantum computing will only matter at scale when it is widely distributed and routinely used. IQM is building the infrastructure model for that world,” said Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM Quantum Computers. “Working with Zurich Instruments and NVIDIA, we’re addressing some of the most practical and immediate challenges in quantum computing. The new demonstrator is more than an advance in error correction, it’s about building momentum toward a future where fault-tolerant quantum systems are accessible and impactful for organizations everywhere.”

“We designed the ZQCS precisely for this moment: to run quantum systems reliably, integrated in the supercomputing infrastructure. By working with IQM and NVIDIA NVQLink, we’re demonstrating the operation of logical qubits with real-time interfacing to classical computing - merging individual building blocks into an operational platform for QEC," said Andrea Orzati, CEO of Zurich Instruments.

“Quantum processors and supercomputing are converging and together are expanding the scope of problems we can approach with computing,” said Tim Costa, Vice President and General Manager for Quantum, NVIDIA. “The connectivity needed between quantum processors and accelerated computing is demanding, but IQM and Zurich Instruments’ work with the NVIDIA NVQLink platform demonstrates that such low latency, high throughput integrations are now possible.”

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (“IQM”, “Company”) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its systems. IQM customers include leading high-performance computing centres, research laboratories, universities, and enterprises that require full access to quantum hardware and software. IQM has over 300 employees, with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in countries including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, UK and the United States.

About Zurich Instruments

Zurich Instruments is a Swiss company with a passion for phenomena that are often notoriously difficult to measure. We lead the change by providing advanced hardware, software and services for quantum computing control systems, lock-in amplifiers, impedance analyzers, and arbitrary waveform generators. As a company of scientists for scientists, we tackle challenges of research by delivering a wide product portfolio that reduces complexity of laboratory setups, unlocks new measurement strategies and complies to Swiss quality standards. Our commitment to collaborations and real-time support is reflected in seven offices worldwide, numerous research partnerships, and thousands of publications referring to Zurich Instruments. Since 2021, Zurich Instruments is a part of the Rohde & Schwarz and continues its scale up ambitions to advance science and accelerate the second quantum revolution.

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Contacts

Media contact:
Email: press@meetiqm.com
Mobile: +358 (0) 50 479 0845

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