Ameresco Completes District-Wide Energy Efficiency Transformation for Charlo School District

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & CHARLO, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced it has completed a comprehensive Energy Performance Contract (EPC) for Charlo School District in Charlo, Montana. Designed to create a more optimized learning environment, the project targeted modernizing aging infrastructure, improving indoor comfort, and reducing long-term energy and maintenance costs.

The comprehensive improvements are projected to generate over $93,000 in annual contracted energy savings, strengthening operational performance and long-term reliability. Share

Conducted in two phases, the project delivered district-wide upgrades to mechanical systems, lighting, and building envelopes to enhance weatherization. The first phase replaced outdated equipment at the elementary and high schools with high-efficiency heat pumps, modernized HVAC in classrooms and offices, upgraded LED lighting, improved gymnasium air circulation, and added air sealing and insulation to reduce energy use and optimize indoor conditions.

Phase 2 focused on the junior high and additional learning spaces, replacing aging fuel-oil and propane systems with efficient heat pumps and upgraded temperature controls. Programmable thermostats, demand-controlled ventilation, and economizer functions were also implemented to improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality, as well as supplemental electric heating to ensure consistent conditions throughout the buildings.

The comprehensive improvements are projected to generate over $93,000 in annual contracted energy savings, strengthening operational performance and long-term reliability.

“This project reflects Charlo School District’s commitment to providing safe, comfortable, and efficient learning environments for our students and staff,” said Jim Baldwin, Superintendent at Charlo School District. “By modernizing critical energy infrastructure across our schools and eliminating fossil fuel burning equipment, we’re advancing our sustainability goals, improving day-to-day comfort, and enabling resources to be directed where they matter most: in the classroom.”

The project builds on Ameresco’s ongoing work across Montana and its commitment to enhancing energy efficiency for K-12 districts nationwide. Phase 2 received partial support from a Renew America’s Schools grant, enabling the district to expand upgrades and accelerate the replacement of aging systems.

“We are proud to partner with Charlo School District to modernize energy infrastructure and deliver measurable cost-savings,” said Lou Maltezos, President, Central & Western USA and Canada Regions at Ameresco. “Through this collaboration, the district is improving energy efficiency, strengthening facility performance in ways that will benefit students and staff for years to come.”

To learn more about Ameresco’s EPC services, visit https://www.ameresco.com/espc-energy-savings-performance-contract/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of December 31, 2025.