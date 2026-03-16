HPE Drives Sovereign AI Leadership With Advanced Systems at National Research Centers: HLRS and Argonne National Laboratory

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVIDIA GTC – HPE (NYSE:HPE) is helping customers advance sovereign AI initiatives worldwide by delivering robust, liquid-cooled sovereign AI systems that are part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio. HPE will help build AI factories at Argonne National Laboratory in the United States and the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) in Germany, enabling governments, research institutions, and businesses to quickly deploy, operate, and scale AI initiatives while adhering to regional data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

“Sovereign AI initiatives will accelerate innovation and unlock economic growth, yet they require infrastructure and services that enable scale, sustainability, and governance,” said Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager, HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions at HPE. “HPE is uniquely suited to power a new era of sovereign AI by combining our proven AI factory solutions and services with NVIDIA solutions to build the world’s fastest, most energy-efficient computers that allow our customers to develop, train, and run AI while maintaining control of their data and IP.”

HammerHAI AI Factory at HLRS bolsters sovereign AI in Europe

HPE will build and install the supercomputer for the European Union (EU) AI Factory, HammerHAI (Hybrid and Advanced Machine learning platform for Manufacturing, Engineering, and Research). A consortium of leading academic high performance computing (HPC) centers in Germany, and coordinated by HLRS, will lead this effort. As part of the EU’s AI Factory initiatives, the €55 million (USD $64.8 million) flagship system is funded by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space, and the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Science, Research and Art. It will strengthen Europe’s sovereign AI capabilities for research and industry, including small enterprises and startups, by advancing machine learning, data science, research, and technology development.

The HammerHAI system will provide more than 15 exaflops of peak AI inference performance1, making it capable of training AI models and running data-intensive simulations used in sectors such as engineering, manufacturing, and automotive. Based on NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 by HPE, the HammerHAI system is a rack‑scale architecture that features:

“HammerHAI will offer a highly-performant AI platform, alongside services like AI skills training, as an alternative to future users that have historically relied on commercial cloud AI services in which data sovereignty was difficult to ensure,” said Dr. Bastian Koller, Managing Director of HLRS and lead coordinator of HammerHAI. “This integrated approach will help researchers, startups, and enterprises access AI resources while operating in alignment with European Union data security requirements.”

Janus and Tara accelerate AI training and inference to make breakthroughs at Argonne National Laboratory

In the United States, Argonne National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory, is supporting Genesis Mission – a new national AI strategy – with next-generation AI systems called “Janus” and “Tara.” The systems will advance AI inferencing for scientific research and innovation, and, along with training and mentorship, will empower future workforce development in AI and computational science. The two systems also reflect the growing convergence of AI and HPC workloads such as modeling, simulation, and data analytics that enable researchers to blend powerful capabilities into unified scientific workflows.

Janus, designed to support the development of the next generation AI and HPC practitioners, will be deployed at Argonne National Laboratory. The system will be based on the HPE Cray XD server platform and accelerated by NVIDIA Hopper GPUs. Janus will provide a powerful environment for training, experimentation, and applied research that prepares users to work with large‑scale AI systems.

Tara, based on the exascale‑class HPE Cray Supercomputing EX4000 supercomputer powered by NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips, is designed to enable researchers using a convergence of AI inferencing and scientific computing to extract real‑world technological and research breakthroughs. Together, these systems reinforce U.S. leadership in AI for science by providing reliable, high-performance infrastructure capable of supporting the most demanding AI and computational workloads.

“We’re entering a new era of supercomputing — one in which AI and HPC converge to form intelligent systems that blend simulation, data and inference,” said Rick Stevens, Argonne’s associate laboratory director for Computing, Environment and Life Sciences. “This integration accelerates discovery at every step, transforming not only the speed but also the way scientists approach their problems. ​By combining AI models with large-scale computation, we can explore complex systems, uncover hidden patterns, and guide experiments in real time. It marks a shift from computing as a tool to computing as an active collaborator in scientific discovery.”

The NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio evolves

HammerHAI, Janus and Tara systems are based on solutions in the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio. Find the latest updates to the portfolio at HPE’s booth (531) at NVIDIA GTC or read about the latest news here:

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

1 At FP4 precision