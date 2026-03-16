Fujifilm Expands U.S. Office and Production Print Solutions and Services Market with ImpactWest as a Strategic Partner

HANOVER PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Business Innovation Division, a leader in commercial graphic production and industrial print solutions, announced today a new strategic alliance with Impact West, a leading provider of business technology and imaging solutions. This collaboration enables ImpactWest to sell, market and service Fujifilm’s full portfolio of office and production solutions.

From Fujifilm’s APEOS series of A3 and A4 office digital multifunction printers to its REVORIA PRESS™ series for high-volume, high-speed digital production printing, ImpactWest can now offer solutions that cover everything from office to production print solutions, service needs, remote/mobile printing capabilities, CMYK+ specialty toner options, security features, and sustainability credentials that support seamless digital transformation at various levels.

“We are honored to have ImpactWest join our authorized dealer network and expand the visibility of Fujifilm offerings to their dedicated customers,” said Yuji Oki, general manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Business Innovation Division. “Their reputation for putting the customer first along with their technical proficiency in the office and production space make them an ideal partner. As Fujifilm continues to grow its U.S. footprint, regional partners like ImpactWest are vital to ensuring our customers receive the localized support and expertise they deserve.”

“We’re very excited to join with Fujifilm and provide West Coast representation,” said Eric Pitassi, president, ImpactWest. “The success Fujifilm printer lines have had globally demonstrates that these are proven, world-class technologies. High-quality print solutions and services are critical when it comes to being a reliable business partner, no matter the industry. ImpactWest is proud to represent FUJIFILM’s A3/A4 and production print lineup and bring these transformative solutions to our clients.”

This partnership marks a significant step in Fujifilm’s ongoing strategy to increase its market share in the U.S. office and production print sectors by aligning with premier independent dealers who share a vision for long-term growth and technological advancement.

For more information about Fujifilm’s Business Innovation Division, visit https://print-us.fujifilm.com/. For more information about ImpactWest, visit https://www.impactmybiz.com/.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular instax™ line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division offers a full lineup of digital print and toner technologies focused on enabling the digital transformation of businesses and print shops with its offerings of multifunction printers, digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, software, and more. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://x.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on X, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM is a registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About ImpactWest

ImpactWest enables businesses to modernize operations, strengthen security posture, and scale technology environments with confidence through proactive management, ongoing monitoring, and expert support.

As an authorized reseller of services from Impact Networking, expanding access to enterprise-grade managed technology solutions across the western United States. Through this relationship, organizations throughout the region can leverage Impact Networking’s proven portfolio of Managed IT, Cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and strategic technology advisory services.

ImpactWest operates as an independent organization under the trade name ImpactWest and is owned and operated by Alltura Solutions, LLC. While maintaining its own leadership, employees, and sales operations, ImpactWest delivers services powered by Impact Networking’s national technology services platform.

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