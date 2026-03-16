Crawford Contractor Connection Announces Strategic Partnership with Helixco

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contractor Connection®, a leading managed repair network and a Crawford & Company® business, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Helixco, a technology platform designed to capture and validate time and materials documentation in real time across complex commercial repair projects. The partnership strengthens Contractor Connection’s commercial managed repair program by adding an additional layer of structure, transparency and consistency across commercial repair and restoration projects.

Through this working relationship, Contractor Connection will leverage Helixco’s platform to provide real-time visibility into labor, equipment and cost documentation throughout the life of a commercial claim. This enhanced transparency supports faster reviews, improved confidence in billing accuracy and reduced friction across all parties involved in the repair process.

“This strategic partnership represents an important step forward in how we can consistently deliver speed, quality, accuracy and exceptional customer experiences for our clients who utilize commercial managed repair,” said Lance Malcolm, president, U.S. Network Solutions. “By integrating Helixco’s platform into our commercial program, we are strengthening consistency, accountability and cost confidence at scale for our carrier partners while supporting efficient execution across our contractor network.”

Helixco’s platform is designed to manage national execution through standardized workflows, centralized documentation and auditable validation of time and materials work. When paired with Contractor Connection’s credentialed contractor network and program oversight, the partnership delivers a more predictable and controlled commercial repair experience across geographies and loss types.

“We are excited to partner with Contractor Connection and support the continued evolution of its commercial managed repair program,” said Ray Bertka, CEO of Helixco. “Contractor Connection has built one of the most respected contractor ecosystems in the industry, with deep experience in governed managed repair and national contractor oversight. Helixco’s role is to support that ecosystem by providing a purpose-built technology framework for structured time and materials documentation on commercial losses, with governance, transparency and audit readiness built into every layer. Together, we are helping deliver greater alignment, accountability and confidence across the entire commercial repair process.”

To learn more about Contractor Connection’s Commercial Program and its partnership with Helixco, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is a leading global provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.

About Helixco

Helixco is a technology platform purpose-built to manage national contractor networks and provide real-time transparency and validation of time and materials work. The platform enables standardized workflows, auditable documentation and governed execution across complex commercial projects.