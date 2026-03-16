Steadily Launches First-of-Its-Kind Landlord Insurance App on ChatGPT

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steadily, a leading landlord insurance service operating across all 50 U.S. states, today announced the launch of its ChatGPT app, enabling property owners to receive instant insurance premium estimates directly within ChatGPT.

Property investors are already using AI to analyze deals, evaluate rental markets, and model cash flow. With our ChatGPT app, landlords can now estimate insurance costs in the same conversation where they’re evaluating a property. Share

With millions of landlords increasingly using AI tools to analyze deals, evaluate rental markets, and manage their portfolios, Steadily is meeting customers where they already work. The new app allows landlords to quickly estimate insurance costs for rental properties without leaving the ChatGPT interface.

Steadily is among the first U.S. insurance providers, and the first focused on landlord insurance, to bring its quoting experience into an AI-native platform.

How the ChatGPT App Works

After connecting the Steadily app within ChatGPT, users can request a quote by entering basic property details, starting with the address. The app pulls relevant information from Steadily’s underwriting engine, including square footage, year built, and property characteristics, to generate an estimated monthly premium in seconds.

The estimate appears directly within the conversation alongside property details and projected monthly cost. From there, users can continue to Steadily’s full quoting experience to finalize coverage.

Meeting Landlords Where They Already Are

“Property investors are already using AI to analyze deals, evaluate rental markets, and model cash flow,” said Darren Nix, CEO and co-founder of Steadily. “With our ChatGPT app, landlords can now estimate insurance costs in the same conversation where they’re evaluating a property, removing another layer of friction from protecting their investments.”

The launch reflects a broader trend of financial services integrating directly into AI workflows. With Steadily’s quoting technology embedded in ChatGPT, landlords can now analyze deals, estimate rental income, and evaluate insurance costs within a single conversation.

About Steadily

Founded in 2020, Steadily is a provider of specialized insurance services for real estate investors and property owners. Built by landlords for landlords, Steadily offers property and liability coverage across all 50 US states with a technology-driven platform that delivers fast online quotes and flexible coverage options. The company provides insurance for various rental property types including long-term rentals, short-term vacation rentals (Airbnb/VRBO), single-family homes, multi-family properties, condos, and properties under renovation. More information is available at www.steadily.com.