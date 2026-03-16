-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2026-NQM4 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 14 classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2026-NQM4 Trust, a $789.6 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,476 residential mortgages, is characterized by fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 92.3% and 7.7% of the pool, respectively. A majority of the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM; 37.0%) or exempt (51.6%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. There were no originators comprising over 10% of the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013994

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Armine Karajyan, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Armine Karajyan, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Releases Research – What’s up, Doc – Medical Professional Mortgages, A New Niche in RMBS?

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research assessing the characteristics of medical professional mortgage (MPM) loans, with a focus on their potential role as a niche collateral segment within the prime private label residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) market. MPMs, often called physician or doctor loans, are specialized prime mortgage programs designed for medical professionals whose early-career financial profiles often include high student debt, limited savings, and reliance...

KBRA Assigns Rating to MSC Income Fund, Inc.'s $150 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a rating of BBB- to MSC Income Fund, Inc.'s (NYSE: MSIF or “the company”) $150 million, 6.34% senior unsecured notes due 2029. The rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds will be used for repayment of existing secured indebtedness. Key Credit Considerations The rating is supported by MSIF’s well diversified $1.3 billion investment portfolio spread among 150 portfolio companies (including equity investments) across 30+ industries as of 4Q25, with ~77% of it...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2026-MED1 (SEMT 2026-MED1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 23 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2026-MED1 (SEMT 2026-MED1). SEMT 2026-MED1 represents the first publicly-rated RMBS backed by loans originated pursuant to Physician or Doctor Loan underwriting programs. These loans, which KBRA generally refers to as Medical Professional Mortgages (MPM), typically originated through specialized prime mortgage programs designed for borrowers in the healthca...
Back to Newsroom