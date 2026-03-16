Kinaxis Advances Large-Scale Supply Chain Optimization with NVIDIA AI

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced a new milestone in advancing large-scale supply chain optimization within the Kinaxis Maestro™ platform. Maestro already delivers high-performance optimization across complex global supply chains, and Kinaxis is now extending that leadership by leveraging GPU acceleration powered by NVIDIA cuOpt™ and NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

Kinaxis achieved up to 12X faster end-to-end supply chain planning performance, reducing large-scale planning cycles from more than three hours to about 17 minutes. Share

As supply chains grow in scale and complexity, planning models must reconcile tens of millions of variables across extended time horizons and multiple planning levels. As model size expands, the number of potential decisions can scale into billions, dramatically increasing computational needs. Organizations are no longer constrained by insight alone. They are constrained by how quickly they can iterate.

In testing on a large-scale semiconductor planning model with nearly 50 million decision variables, Kinaxis achieved up to a 12X reduction in total end-to-end calculation time. The model covered more than 40,000 SKUs across a six-quarter daily planning horizon. Planning cycles have been shortened from more than three hours to approximately 17 minutes. Core optimization solve time improved 23X, reducing compute time by more than 95% and shifting runtimes from hours to minutes, while maintaining comparable solution quality.

This shift enables organizations to move from long-running batch processes to interactive scenario iteration, reinforcing Kinaxis’ concurrent supply chain orchestration approach and allowing planners to evaluate more alternatives within operational decision windows.

“This milestone demonstrates how accelerated computing can change the way large-scale planning problems are solved,” said Gelu Ticala, Chief Technology Officer at Kinaxis. “When optimization shifts from hours to minutes, organizations gain the ability to iterate more frequently and evaluate more alternatives. That iterative speed is essential to enabling concurrent supply chain orchestration and advancing our agent-driven strategy.”

Kinaxis supports more than 400 global enterprises, orchestrating supply chain decisions across more than $200 billion in inventory across our customer base and generating more than 250,000 scenarios each month. At this scale, optimization performance directly influences decision latency and shapes how quickly organizations can respond to production constraints and shifts in demand.

Accelerated optimization also supports Kinaxis’ broader agent-driven orchestration strategy. Agent-based workflows rely on rapid scenario iteration and trigger multiple optimization runs as they evaluate alternatives. By reducing solve times, GPU acceleration expands the number of scenarios agents can assess within practical decision windows, strengthening the foundation for more responsive and adaptive supply chain decisions.

Key advancements include:

Up to 12X faster solve times for a semiconductor wafer planning use case

GPU-accelerated optimization using NVIDIA cuOpt

Execution on NVIDIA AI infrastructure to support large-scale industrial models

Integrated within the Maestro platform, connecting data, people, and decisions across the global supply chain

“The increasing complexity of global supply chains demands a fundamental shift to accelerated decision-making,” said Alex Fender, Director of Decision Intelligence at NVIDIA. “By integrating NVIDIA cuOpt into its Maestro platform, Kinaxis is empowering customers to achieve planning agility and scenario iteration to help navigate rapid change.”

Kinaxis will co-present these advancements during a session at NVIDIA GTC 2026.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and performance improvements associated with GPU-accelerated optimization, the integration and expansion of NVIDIA cuOpt and NVIDIA GPUs within the Maestro platform, Kinaxis’ agent-driven orchestration strategy, and future innovation initiatives. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Risks and uncertainties include, among others, factors related to technological development and integration, customer adoption, reliance on third-party technologies, competitive offerings, and other risks described in Kinaxis’ most recently filed Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and Kinaxis undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.