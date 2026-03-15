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Samsung Bioepis and Epis NexLab Sign Research Collaboration and License Agreement with G2GBIO to Develop Novel Assets Including Long-acting Semaglutide

  • Samsung Bioepis to receive exclusive license to develop and commercialize two novel assets including long-acting semaglutide using G2GBIO’s proprietary microsphere technology
  • Epis NexLab, a sister company to Samsung Bioepis under Samsung Epis Holdings, also signs the agreement to collaborate in the development of the long-acting microsphere drug delivery platform

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. and Epis NexLab Co., Ltd., a sister company to Samsung Bioepis under Samsung Epis Holdings (KRX: 0126Z0), today announced a research collaboration and license agreement with G2GBIO, a company specializing in the development of sustained-release formulations, to develop novel assets based on G2GBIO’s proprietary microsphere technology.

By leveraging G2GBIO’s proprietary microsphere technology and collaborating with Epis NexLab, we look forward to the development of innovative therapies and deliver meaningful treatment options to patients.

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Under the agreement, Samsung Bioepis will be given a full license right for the novel long-acting semaglutide asset, and an option to license another asset from G2GBIO. In addition, Samsung Bioepis will be given the first negotiation rights for the three other novel assets to be determined. Epis NexLab will be responsible for the co-development of the long-acting microsphere drug delivery platform using G2GBIO’s proprietary technology. The details of the financial terms remain confidential.

“This agreement represents an important step in expanding our drug delivery capabilities and pipeline,” said Kyung-Ah Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer, at Samsung Bioepis. “By leveraging G2GBIO’s proprietary microsphere technology and collaborating with Epis NexLab, we look forward to the development of innovative therapies and deliver meaningful treatment options to patients.”

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, endocrinology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Media Contact
Yoon Kim, yoon1.kim@samsung.com
Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com

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Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

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#Biosimilar
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Contacts

Media Contact
Yoon Kim, yoon1.kim@samsung.com
Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com

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Samsung Bioepis on LinkedIn
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