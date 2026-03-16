Affinity Federal Credit Union Expands Greenlight Partnership to Support Families with a Multigenerational Safety Solution

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Federal Credit Union (“Affinity”) today announced an expansion of its partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. (“Greenlight”) to offer account holders discounted access to Greenlight Infinity and Family Shield, delivering a comprehensive solution for family finance, safety, and protection across generations.

With Infinity, families gain tools that help kids and teens learn to manage money, invest with guidance, and stay connected through location sharing*, SOS alerts, crash detection, and driving reports. With the addition of Family Shield, families get all the benefits of Infinity plus protection for aging loved ones with financial account monitoring, fraud and identity theft coverage, and personal safety support.

Together, Infinity and Family Shield enable Affinity to support account holders throughout every stage of life, from teaching kids and teens smart money habits to managing caregiving responsibilities.

“Families don’t think in financial products - they think in life stages, goals, and the people they care about most. At Affinity, we’ve built our approach around earning and keeping trust across generations, from a child’s first savings lesson to supporting aging loved ones. This partnership further differentiates us by delivering meaningful tools that strengthen relationships, deepen engagement, and reinforce our role as a lifelong financial partner to the families we serve,” said Kevin Brauer, CEO of Affinity Federal Credit Union.

Through this partnership, eligible Affinity account holders receive Greenlight’s family finance app and debit card for kids and teens, plus discounted access to Infinity and Family Shield. Account holders can enroll by registering through greenlight.com/affinity and connecting their Affinity account as a funding source.

About Affinity Federal Credit Union

Affinity Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in New Jersey, proudly serving members with over 20 branches across the tri-state area. Ranked among the top 2% of all credit unions nationwide by asset size, Affinity offers a full range of banking, lending, and financial education resources designed to help members achieve lasting financial security. Guided by a mission to improve financial wellbeing, Affinity is a member-owned, community-focused institution built on the philosophy of people helping people, empowering individuals and families to reach their unique financial goals. Learn more at www.affinityfcu.com.

About Greenlight

Greenlight Financial Technology is the fintech company on a mission to help families navigate money and life together. Its award-winning app offers a debit card, money management platform, and safety features for the whole family. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, and invest, aging loved ones are protected against financial and digital threats, and caregivers and parents can check in by app and set flexible controls. The app also helps families, from kids to grandparents, stay safe and connected with real-time alerts, location sharing, emergency services, and driving reports.

Greenlight partners with more than 200 leading banks, credit unions, and employers to bring its family finance solution to more families through the Greenlight for Banks, Greenlight for Credit Unions, and Greenlight for Work programs.

Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), Member FDIC.

*Requires mobile data or a WiFi connection, and access to sensory and motion data from cell phone to utilize safety features including family location sharing and driving alerts and reports. Messaging and data rates and other terms may apply.

©2026 Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC (GIA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of capital. Investments are not FDIC-insured, are not a deposit, and may lose value.