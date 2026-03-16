Team Liquid Unveils New Rainbow Six Siege Roster and Debuts as Team Liquid Alienware

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Liquid, one of the leading international esports organizations, today announces its new Rainbow Six Siege roster and an expanded partnership with Alienware that includes naming rights to the team. Beginning this season, Cavalry in Brazil will compete as Team Liquid Alienware, a signal of the sport's growing commercial maturity in the region.

The 2026 roster brings together Diego "Kheyze" Zanello Sakaguti (Entry 1), Felipe "Felipox" De Lucia (IGL/Support 1), Felipe "Nade" Sá Ferreira (Flex), Gabriel Maia (Entry 2) and João Vitor "Jv92" (Support 2). The lineup is supported by a multidisciplinary staff led by Igor "Igoorctg" dos Santos as Head Coach, alongside Felipe "Abreu" Silva (Assistant Coach), Vitor "Vittzzz" Ruiz (Analyst), and Bruna Airini (Psychologist/Performance Coach).

The official debut of Team Liquid Alienware takes place at the start of the new competitive cycle at the South America League (SAL) 2026, kicking off on March 30 at 7:30 PM BRT (UTC-3) against Black Dragons.

"We are starting a project that combines competitive maturity with hunger for titles. Our focus is to build a solid, disciplined and mentally prepared team to compete in international championships consistently. It's not just about individual talent, but about collective identity and work methodology," says Igor "Igoorctg", new Head Coach of Team Liquid Alienware.

For their team captain Felipox, the opportunity is clear. "We took on this project with a lot of awareness of what it means to wear the Liquid shirt. Our goal is to compete at the highest level and put the organization back in direct contention for the big titles. We have the structure, experience and a very competitive mindset to build something consistent over the next few cycles."

The naming rights partnership represents the natural evolution of a relationship that began in 2011. Beyond traditional sponsorship, Alienware and Team Liquid collaborate on product development, with players testing prototypes and providing design feedback that shapes future gaming hardware. This integration extends to the Alienware Training Facility Brazil in downtown São Paulo—the world's largest esports operation, housing, and training center—where athletes train on Alienware's flagship gaming PCs and monitors, supported by Dell Technologies infrastructure.

"This naming rights partnership deepens our commitment to Team Liquid and the global esports scene," says Matt McGowan, Head of Product at Alienware. "It reflects how deeply integrated our collaboration has become, from co-developing products with Team Liquid athletes to powering their training environment in Brazil with cutting-edge technology. Their feedback makes our hardware better, and our technology helps them compete at the highest level."

With a Brazilian squad, the organization has already won four titles of great prestige in the sport: the ESL Pro League Season 7, in 2018—Cavalry's first international title in the game—in addition to three Brazilian Championships (BR6), won in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The history consolidates Team Liquid as one of the most traditional teams in the national and international Rainbow Six Siege scene, reinforcing the ambition to resume global prominence in this new phase as Team Liquid Alienware.

"Brazil remains one of the most competitive regions in the world in Rainbow Six Siege, and the reformulation reinforces Team Liquid Alienware's commitment to international protagonism, financial responsibility and sustainable strategic vision," explains André "Sensi" Kaneyasu, esports manager and R6 Team Manager at Team Liquid. "For 2026, we start a new cycle with a focus on consistency, continuous evolution and direct competition for the main titles on the global stage."

About Team Liquid – Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has become one of the leading international esports teams, with training centers in the Netherlands, Brazil, and the United States. Team Liquid has around 100 athletes competing in 20 distinct games, including all major esports titles such as Valorant, Rocket League, Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens, Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievements and fan engagement across multiple sports. For more information, please visit The website from Team Liquid.

In addition to the esports team franchise, Liquid Enterprises operates several business units created to complement its brand. This includes branded services with influencer management Liquid Media, esports wikipedia Liquipedia, and 1UP Studios, a content production company known for its production of high-quality documentary-style esports films and creative commercial content.

In September 2016, the controlling interest in Team Liquid was acquired by the aXiomatic group. aXiomatic's leadership includes co-executive chairmen Peter Guber, Ted Leonsis, Jeff Vinik and Bruce Karsh, who together represent an unparalleled team of titans from the sports, technology, entertainment and investment industry.

About Alienware – Alienware, a Dell Technologies brand, has been a pioneer in high-performance PC gaming equipment since 1996. The company partners with professional esports organizations and athletes to develop cutting-edge gaming hardware designed for competitive play.