DDN and Aleria Announce Adoption of NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint for Sovereign AI Factory

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDN, the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, and Aleria, the pioneer of sovereign intelligence platforms, today announced the DDN and Aleria Sovereign AI Factory—a complete reference architecture based on NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory reference design and the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint. The solution delivers sovereign, auditable AI infrastructure for governments and highly regulated enterprises, transforming sensitive national and enterprise data into board-level decision intelligence under full domestic control.

Announced at NVIDIA GTC Spring 2026, the DDN Sovereign AI Factory addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing national AI programs today: massive GPU investments that stall before producing value due to data bottlenecks, fragmented infrastructure, and unresolved questions of sovereignty and governance. DDN and Aleria solve this as a single, accountable team—one stack, one SKU, one subscription—with production already underway.

Key Capabilities of the Sovereign AI Factory

Maximum tokens-per-watt performance with zero-trust security: Built on NVIDIA Vera Rubin platforms, Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, and BlueField-4 DPUs, the stack delivers industry-leading tokens-per-watt efficiency, hardware-enforced zero-trust isolation, and accelerated time to first production.

Physically accurate AI factory digital twins: DDN will adapt to the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint into the DDN Data Intelligence Platform, enabling digital twin simulation of AI factory power, cooling, layout, and token throughput—validating and optimizing configurations before and after deployment.

Sovereign data and intelligence control plane: DDN EXAScaler and Infinia provide a unified file and object storage platform tuned as a high-performance AI data lake, delivering deterministic GPU utilization over BlueField-accelerated, DOCA-enabled fabrics with strict workload isolation and national data residency enforcement.

Modular C-Level AI platform for regulated industries: Aleria delivers the sovereign intelligence layer—a modular platform spanning Legal AI, HR Intelligence, Finance AI, Board Advisory, and compliance—deployable on-premises or in compliant local clouds with full auditability and no vendor lock-in.

Production-ready, domestically-controlled AI at national scale: Governments and regulated enterprises gain the same maximum tokens-per-watt performance and accelerated time-to-revenue as the world’s most advanced AI factories—while keeping all data and intelligence under domestic control, meeting national security standards, data residency requirements, and federal certification frameworks.

A Unified Stack: From GPU Infrastructure to National Intelligence

The Sovereign AI Factory is engineered around five non-negotiable principles: determinism by design (same inputs always produce same outputs, enabling certification and auditability); shift-left validation (infrastructure simulated and validated before physical deployment); energy-aware AI production (power, cooling, and compute co-designed with grid collaboration, targeting 30–50% energy reduction per workload); sovereignty by control (data residency, workload isolation, and policy enforcement operationally enforced, not just contractually promised); and AI as industrial infrastructure (AI treated as a national utility, produced reliably like power or water).

DDN supplies the compute and data foundation: EXAScaler and Infinia eliminate I/O bottlenecks across training, fine-tuning, inference, and post-training workloads, delivering sustained 99%+ GPU utilization, 15× faster checkpointing, and 4× higher ingest throughput. NVIDIA Omniverse DSX and DSX SIM function as the engineering control plane—simulating AI factory behavior under real-world load, validating power and thermal envelopes before construction begins, and defining operational boundaries that persist from simulation into live production. Aleria’s sovereign intelligence OS then governs how that intelligence is produced, certified, and consumed across every sector digital twin: energy, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and more.

“The DDN and Aleria Sovereign AI Factory gives us a repeatable model for building high-performance AI factories that can expand rapidly as capacity comes online. By combining DDN’s data intelligence platform, NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Omniverse DSX stack, and Aleria’s sovereign intelligence layer, we deliver something that has never existed before: a fully auditable, domestically controlled AI factory that produces board-level intelligence from day one.” — Eric Leandri, CEO, Aleria

Already Running in Production

The Sovereign AI Factory is not a roadmap item—it is production-validated today. Deployments include maritime coastal surveillance in Indonesia, AI-powered cultural intelligence at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and citizen-facing applications through the Halas app.

Ten sovereign sites are planned for deployment within the next 24 months, with the first three implementations finalized for operational deployment in 2026. Target regions include the UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Portugal, USA, Brazil, and Europe. Vera Rubin and GB300 hardware allocations are already secured.

“Nations can no longer afford to treat AI as an R&D project. With the Sovereign AI Factory, DDN and Aleria deliver a production-ready, end-to-end stack—built on NVIDIA’s most advanced silicon and simulation capabilities—that transforms GPU capital into certifiable national intelligence. One SKU, one subscription, one accountable owner.” — Alex Bouzari, CEO at DDN

Availability

The DDN Sovereign AI Factory is available now as a reference architecture with a single price list—one SKU, one subscription, purchased directly from DDN. DDN manages the Aleria OS integration and the NVIDIA relationship. Customers receive one accountable owner, not a multi-vendor coordination problem. Visit DDN at booth #1621 at NVIDIA GTC Spring 2026 to see live demos and production use cases, or visit ddn.com to learn more.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, powering the world’s most demanding AI workloads by keeping GPUs fed, efficient, and productive—at massive scale—so organizations can train, checkpoint, and infer faster with less footprint and power while achieving tremendous ROI from their AI investments. From hyperscalers and next-gen cloud builders to enterprises, governments, and research institutions, DDN delivers proven data intelligence at exabyte scale across hundreds of thousands of GPUs—so customers can deploy AI with confidence, accelerate time-to-value, and realize outsized returns. Discover more at ddn.com.

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About Aleria

Aleria is the pioneer of sovereign intelligence platforms, delivering a modular C-Level AI operating suite for Legal AI, HR Intelligence, Finance AI, Board Advisory, and compliance. Aleria’s industry-agnostic platform deploys on-premises or in compliant local clouds, scaling from a single workstation to thousands of GPUs with full auditability, ethical compliance, and no vendor lock-in.