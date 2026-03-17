Windar Renovables to build second wind turbine tower manufacturing facility at CTPark Legnica

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics properties by gross leasable area (GLA), announces Windar Renovables will develop its second production facility in Poland with the construction of a new onshore wind turbine tower manufacturing plant at CTPark Legnica in south west Poland.

CTP has leased 29,000 sqm of industrial and warehouse space to Windar Renovables for the major new facility, alongside an outdoor storage area comprising around 41,000 sqm. The facility will see the company significantly strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the renewable energy sector, with production expected to begin in Q4 2026.

Once fully operational, the factory will be capable of delivering up to 200 onshore wind turbine towers annually, enough to generate more than 1,000 MW of clean energy. The plant will primarily serve Windar Renovables Polish and German markets, responding to the growing demand for wind energy infrastructure.

Windar Renovables' new facility will include four production halls, a raw materials warehouse, and an office area. Specially designed production lines will enable manufacturing of tower sections up to 40 meters in length, weighing up to 80 tons, and with diameters of up to 6.5 meters.

The new facility at CTPark Legnica will also serve as an important driver of economic growth in this region of Poland. It is expected to create up to 300 new jobs with the factory being developed within the Legnica Special Economic Zone, a key initiative supporting investment and entrepreneurship in south west Poland.

Pelayo Berjano, CEO of Windar Polska, said: “Poland is clearly a key logistics hub for supplying wind turbine components across the Central European market and a cornerstone of Windar’s growth roadmap. Against a challenging global backdrop, expanding manufacturing capacity within Europe remains a priority for our company. We welcome our collaboration with CTP in delivering this new facility.”

Sandra Winiarska, Senior Business Developer at CTP Poland, said: “On projects of this kind, it is crucial to tailor the property’s infrastructure to handle the complex production processes that will be undertaken. This means having a deep understanding of the client’s needs and then the technical capability to deliver the production facilities required. Our work with Windar at CTPark Legnica will be consistent with the expansion of our Polish portfolio where we have delivered advanced industrial and warehousing facilities for multiple clients before, enabling them to undertake complex production works. CTP also benefits from an extensive landbank that often gives clients the option to grow into more space in the future, as many of our Parks benefit from undeveloped CTP owned land adjoining them for this purpose.”

CTPark Legnica is CTP’s first Park in Poland’s Lower Silesia region. It will comprise five buildings with a total leasable area exceeding 152,000 sqm. The Park is situated in a location of strategic importance for cross-border business operations, with excellent transport links to key German cities Berlin and Dresden.

About CTP

CTP is Europe’s largest listed developer, owner, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of total gross lettable area (GLA). As of 31 December 2025, the company holds a portfolio of 14.6 million sqm of GLA across 11 countries. CTP certifies all new buildings under the BREEAM system at a “Very Good” level or higher and consistently earns high ESG ratings from independent bodies, confirming the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices. More information is available at: www.ctp.eu.