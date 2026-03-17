Smartly Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire INCRMNTAL

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartly today announced it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire INCRMNTAL, a pioneering AI-powered incrementality measurement platform that delivers real-time insights into the incremental impact of marketing investments across channels without relying on user-level data or tracking.

"With INCRMNTAL, Smartly enables marketers to connect what’s happening in their business outcomes in real time with how they optimize media, creative, and campaigns, so they can see performance as it happens and take immediate action.” Laura Desmond, CEO. Share

As brands activate across social, commerce, and premium CTV, understanding what actually drives incremental growth has become increasingly complex. By combining INCRMNTAL’s real-time incrementality insights with Smartly's platform that enables advertisers to turn insights into action across channels, marketers can continuously direct investment to what drives business outcomes. The integration will translate incrementality signals into real-time planning and optimization within Smartly, helping brands and agencies allocate budgets with greater confidence.

“Marketing leaders today are demanding better measurement for performance and accountability,” said Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly. “Incrementality is becoming increasingly important in a world where traditional approaches are challenged to move at the speed of AI and the changing consumer journey. With INCRMNTAL, Smartly enables marketers to connect what’s happening in their business outcomes in real time with how they optimize media, creative, and campaigns, so they can see performance as it happens and take immediate action.”

INCRMNTAL’s AI-powered always-on methodology analyzes natural fluctuations in campaign activity instead of forcing marketers to exclude audiences, pause campaigns, or run formal experiments. The solution complements marketers’ existing measurement tools, including marketing mix modeling (MMM) and multi-touch attribution (MTA).

With this acquisition, Smartly will reinforce its position as the platform that connects creative, media, and intelligence, helping marketers orchestrate performance with confidence.

About Smartly

Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company ranked as the leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies. Our platform unifies creative and media to produce intelligent creative, dynamic, data-driven image and video assets optimized for seamless activation across channels. Brands manage, optimize, and scale high-performance campaigns in one place, achieving PwC-validated results, including a 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) and 42 minutes saved every hour.

We support 800+ brands and manage over $7 billion in ad spend globally. With strategic partnerships across major media platforms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, and TikTok, we help Fortune 500 companies deliver relevant advertising at speed and scale. Backed by deep media expertise and best-in-class customer support, we empower brands to maximize performance and drive real business outcomes. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

About INCRMNTAL

INCRMNTAL is an AI-powered marketing measurement platform that delivers actionable incrementality measurement for advertising campaigns. The platform provides always-on insights without relying on user-level data or planned experiments, using technological innovation, reinforcement learning, and causal AI to reveal the true impact of marketing across Mobile, Web, TV & CTV, Influencers, OOH & DOOH, Audio, and Podcasts.

Learn more at www.incrmntal.com