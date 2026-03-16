Union County Water Partners with Oncourse Home Solutions to Protect Residents from Unexpected Repair Bills

MONROE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oncourse Home Solutions announced today it has partnered with Union County Water to offer discounted pricing on optional home protection programs to residential customers served by Union County Water in Union County, North Carolina. Starting this month, homeowners whose properties are individually metered and receive water and/or wastewater services from Union County Water will be eligible for affordable programs to cover critical service lines and home systems.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in standard homeowners' insurance, which typically does not cover the high costs of aging underground infrastructure.

According to Oncourse Home Solutions' internal claims data, national average repair costs are $3,855 for water lines and $4,038 for sewer lines. A single failure can create a significant financial crisis for local families. By offering an optional safety net for $8.99 per month, equivalent to 30 cents per day, the program provides an affordable solution to these high-cost emergencies.

"Union County Water crews maintain about 2,000 miles of water and wastewater lines, but not service lines on private property, which are each homeowner’s responsibility. We want customers to know their responsibilities before emergencies arise," said Hyong Yi, Union County Water Administrator. "This partnership helps homeowners avoid the hassle and costs of major repairs if a pipe fails on their property, which can be critical to preventing a sudden loss of fresh running water to the home or wastewater leaving the property."

Oncourse Home Solutions draws on 30 years of utility-born experience to support nearly 2 million homeowners nationwide. By providing 24/7 live support and a network of trusted local technicians, Oncourse delivers a high-standard safety net that saves homeowners over $100 million in repair costs annually.

"Our partnership with Union County Water aims to protect families from the uncertainties of homeownership,” said Aaron Cooper, CEO of Oncourse Home Solutions. “By managing every aspect of repairs, from local permits to deploying skilled technicians, we ease the logistical burdens on homeowners. We are committed to providing a transparent safety net that safeguards Union County’s infrastructure and ensures residents aren't left to handle costly service line emergencies alone.”

Homeowners who enroll get repairs from authorized, local contractors. Program details and enrollment information will be sent to residents this month. For more details, call 833-367-9985 or visit Oncourse.com/EnrollUCW.

About Oncourse Home Solutions

Oncourse Home Solutions is a leading home protection provider focused on protecting more than 2 million homeowners from unexpected costs and providing flexible services for home repairs and maintenance across the country. With more than three decades of experience, Oncourse Home Solutions has stayed committed to simplifying the hassles of home care and providing coverage that simply works, giving homeowners peace of mind.

About Union County Water

Union County Water provides reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 60,000 customer accounts across many municipalities and unincorporated areas of Union County, North Carolina. The utility serves families, schools, farms, and businesses with addresses in Fairview, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Marshville, Marvin, Matthews, Mineral Springs, Stallings, Unionville, Waxhaw, Weddington, Wesley Chapel, and Wingate. As a department of Union County Government, it is solely funded by rates and fees charged to customers and ratepayers, not taxpayers. For more information, visit unioncountywater.org.