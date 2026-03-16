Fairfax Cryobank and IVI RMA North America Partner to Expand Patient Access to High Quality Donor Sperm

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairfax Cryobank and IVI RMA North America, one of the country’s leading providers of reproductive medicine services, today announced a partnership to expand access to diverse, high-quality donor sperm for individuals and couples building their families, along with savings, and access to premium service.

Through this partnership, IVI RMA North America patients gain access to a broad network of diverse donors nationwide and a range of programs designed to provide added value and financial accessibility. Patients will also benefit from support services such as genetic compatibility insights, flexible program options, and personalized guidance. In addition, Fairfax Cryobank will provide shipping, secure storage, and dedicated support to help ensure a seamless and supportive experience throughout the family-building journey.

“This partnership with Fairfax Cryobank is an important advancement in our mission to expand access to high-quality, patient-centered fertility care to all Americans,” said Dr. Thomas Molinaro, Chief Medical Officer of IVI RMA North America. “By combining IVI RMA’s clinical expertise with Fairfax Cryobank’s high-quality diverse donor sperm and value-add services, we are reducing the financial and emotional barriers to reproductive treatment and empowering more individuals and families to pursue parenthood with greater confidence and clarity.”

IVI RMA North America will seamlessly integrate Fairfax Cryobank’s sperm donor selection process into patients’ personalized fertility treatment plans. Patients will benefit from coordinated lab services, genetic counseling support, and streamlined care across IVI RMA’s 27 North American laboratories, allowing patients to make more informed clinical decisions while reducing logistical complexity and emotional stress. Through this partnership, IVI RMA North America and Fairfax Cryobank fulfill their commitment to providing inclusive donor sperm services that support the needs of diverse patients including LGBTQ+ families, single moms by choice and individuals who need donor sperm to pursue family building.

“We are proud to partner with IVI RMA North America to deliver a seamless patient-centered experience for those building their families,” said Dr. Harvey Stern MD, PhD Medical Director of Fairfax Cryobank. “By combining our extensive donor network, secure storage, and personalized guidance with IVI RMA’s clinical leadership and advanced IVF laboratories, we are ensuring patients receive trusted support at every step of their journey.”

About Fairfax Cryobank:

Fairfax Cryobank, founded in 1986, provides the highest quality donor semen to recipients in all 50 states and many other countries. These services are made possible by the seven Fairfax Cryobank locations across the United States. The company has earned a strong reputation, not only for comprehensive donor screening and testing procedures, but also for caring customer service with a personalized touch.

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 27 IVF laboratories and has helped individuals and couples achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. IVI RMA North America is part of IVI RMA Global, the world's leading reproductive medicine group committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs more than 6,000 people across 200+ locations in 15 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.