Metaplex Foundation and K Wave Media Partner to Advance Tokenization of K-Culture IP

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Metaplex Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to building and growing Metaplex, the leading tokenization platform in the Solana ecosystem, today announced a partnership with K Wave Media, a company focused on developing and commercializing Korean entertainment and cultural intellectual property (IP), to advance the Gaon Project, an initiative designed to bring K-Culture IP onchain through digital asset infrastructure.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the organizations will collaborate on integrating Metaplex’s tokenization platform with K Wave Media’s cultural IP portfolio to develop new models linking globally influential content with digital assets, global fan communities and internet-native capital formation.

The initiative will examine how blockchain technology can support the issuance and management of digital assets tied to Korean entertainment and cultural content, including K-pop and other widely recognized K-Culture IP. These models are expected to create new opportunities for participation among fans, creators and investors across the global K-Culture economy.

“K-Culture has built some of the most influential digital communities anywhere in the world,” said Stephen Hess, founder of Metaplex. “Working with K Wave Media allows us to explore how that cultural IP can move onchain, expanding access to new funding sources through global liquidity and unlocking new methods of content distribution. As technology continues to reshape how communities form and participate online, initiatives like this highlight the growing intersection between culture and digital economies.”

The Gaon Project was introduced at Metaplex Summit 2026 in Korea, an invitation-only gathering held in Seoul on March 6 that brought together leaders from Korean financial institutions, investment firms, crypto protocols, legal organizations and media.

Discussions focused on the growing opportunity to tokenize Korean cultural IP using blockchain infrastructure, including how digital assets could create new connections between content creators, global fandoms and internet-native capital markets. Participants also exchanged perspectives on the evolving regulatory environment and the broader role of blockchain technology in digital asset issuance.

During the event, Yangtae Kim and JaeHa Lee of K Wave Media outlined how the organization is positioning itself to transform the Korean IP market by combining content pipelines with new participation models, linking digital assets, fan communities and decentralized finance (DeFi).

“Korean entertainment has become one of the most influential cultural exports in modern media,” said JaeHa Lee, Head of Content, K Wave Media. “Through the Gaon Project, we plan to bring Korean dramas, films, animation and music reality programs onchain as real-world assets, creating new pathways for how Korean content is distributed and discovered.”

To date, Metaplex has supported the creation of 1 billion digital assets and over $13.5 billion in transaction value. The Metaplex Foundation plans to continue expanding its platform to support additional digital asset categories, including IP-backed tokens and agent-native tokens, as it advances infrastructure for the onchain economy.

About Metaplex Foundation

The Metaplex Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and growing Metaplex, a suite of onchain programs and tools that facilitate the creation, distribution, and management of digital assets using Solana and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Metaplex enables platforms like metaplex.com to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for asset issuers and traders to discover, trade, and launch tokens and NFTs on Solana.

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media is an entertainment and media company focused on content investment, film and series production, K-Pop merchandise, and a Bitcoin treasury strategy. By integrating entertainment IP with digital asset infrastructure, the company is expanding its influence in the emerging real-world asset (RWA) market for Korean cultural IP.