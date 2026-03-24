Jules & Associates Facilitates Multi-Million-Dollar Equipment Financing Transactions Across Key U.S. Industries

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jules & Associates, a privately held equipment finance firm providing structured financing solutions to businesses in capital-intensive industries, today announced the successful facilitation of multiple equipment financing transactions totaling over ten million across key U.S. industries.

The transactions supported growth initiatives for companies in logistics, manufacturing, and infrastructure services. Financing structures were designed to address extended equipment delivery timelines and align funding with deployment schedules, enabling clients to preserve liquidity while scaling critical operations.

“As businesses continue to navigate volatile markets and tighter capital conditions, access to thoughtfully structured equipment financing has become increasingly important,” said Michael Behar, Sr. Vice President and Sales Manager at Jules & Associates. “Our focus is on delivering financing solutions that support growth without compromising cash flow.”

Jules & Associates structures and delivers equipment financing solutions tailored to each client’s operational profile, industry dynamics, and long-term growth strategy. The firm’s approach is grounded in disciplined underwriting, efficient execution, and consistency in credit standards, ensuring clients receive practical, reliable financing aligned with their business objectives.

This activity reflects continued demand for customized equipment financing structures as businesses seek alternatives to traditional capital expenditure models in an evolving economic environment.

About Jules & Associates

Founded over 35 years ago, Jules & Associates is an independent equipment finance firm providing customized financing solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm specializes in structuring flexible, practical capital solutions for the acquisition of essential equipment, helping clients preserve cash flow, optimize balance sheets, and support long-term growth. With decades of industry experience and a relationship-driven approach, Jules & Associates is known for its speed, reliability, and deep understanding of complex financing needs.

For more information, visit www.JulesandAssociates.com