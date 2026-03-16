DDN and Supermicro Launch Driving AI Breakthroughs Experience at GTC 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDN, the world’s leading NVIDIA AI data platform provider, and Supermicro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, and NVIDIA, powering advanced AI, today announced Driving AI Breakthroughs, a joint AI Factory initiative debuting at NVIDIA GTC 2026. Delivered through a custom-built mobile NVIDIA-powered AI factory, this immersive experience gives enterprise leaders a hands-on blueprint for architecting AI systems engineered for efficiency, utilization, and return on investment.

While AI investment continues to accelerate across industries, translating that spending into measurable outcomes remains a persistent challenge. According to DDN’s 2026 State of AI Infrastructure Report, complexity remains a primary barrier to AI ROI, with 65% of organizations citing overly complex environments and 54% delaying or canceling initiatives as a result. As AI investment accelerates, fragmented architectures and underutilized GPU capacity continue to stall production-scale outcomes.

The Driving AI Breakthroughs experience addresses these challenges head-on—demonstrating in real time how enterprises can eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks, optimize GPU efficiency, and deploy a turnkey AI factory platform built for measurable business impact from day one.

“AI only delivers value when it’s engineered for outcomes—and when it’s not, it fails to scale,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO and Co-Founder at DDN. “AI factories must be architected end-to-end to convert compute investment into sustained productivity. With Supermicro and NVIDIA, we’re bringing our proven AI factory architecture directly to customers to show how AI infrastructure should be built for measurable ROI.”

Make Data AI-Ready

The experience begins with the foundational step of AI deployment: preparing data to feed models efficiently. Attendees will interact with four guided AI pipeline demonstrations—enterprise RAG, financial services, genomics, and video analytics—running on DDN Enterprise AI HyperPOD, built on Supermicro systems and accelerated by NVIDIA.

Through interactive demos and guided workflows, visitors will see firsthand how integrated architecture reduces deployment friction and accelerates the path toward scalable AI operations.

“Enterprises are looking for AI infrastructure that simplifies complexity and accelerates time-to-value,” said Charles Liang, President and CEO at Supermicro. “By combining Supermicro’s AI-optimized systems with NVIDIA AI infrastructure and DDN’s data platform, we are helping customers design AI environments that scale efficiently and predictably.”

The AI Factory Engineered for ROI

The experience also features an interactive AI factory design environment, where visitors can configure systems ranging from modular deployments to large-scale AI Factory architectures. Through hands-on configurators and simulations, attendees see how architectural decisions directly influence GPU utilization, tokens-per-watt efficiency, power consumption, cooling requirements, and overall infrastructure economics.

Consistent Architecture Across Data Center and Cloud

The mobile platform also demonstrates how AI factory designs extend across on-premises infrastructure as well as Google Cloud, and NVIDIA Cloud Partner platforms, enabling organizations to deploy AI workloads while maintaining architectural consistency and service-level expectations. Interactive stations map common enterprise paths for starting on-premises, extending to the cloud, or operating hybrid environments without sacrificing performance, governance, or efficiency.

From Digital Models to Physical AI, Featuring AMECA

A featured element of the experience is AMECA, the advanced humanoid robot developed by Engineered Arts. Through live interaction, AMECA demonstrates how humanoid systems can be trained and refined using modern AI infrastructure to perceive, respond, and operate in real-world environments.

“Humanoid robotics depends on AI systems capable of continuous learning and natural interaction,” said Leo Chen, Director of Operations at Engineered Arts. “By integrating AMECA into this experience, we’re showing how advanced infrastructure enables humanoids to be trained and deployed safely and effectively in increasingly complex environments.”

AMECA provides a tangible example of how AI is moving from digital models into embodied intelligence—where coordinated data pipelines, low-latency processing, and system-level design become essential.

National Roadshow

After its debut at GTC 2026, Driving AI Breakthroughs will travel to major U.S. enterprise markets and tradeshows, offering customer walkthroughs, executive briefings, and interactive sessions designed to help organizations evaluate approaches for building AI systems engineered for measurable ROI.

To learn more or schedule a private demo at GTC, visit the experience in the GTC park, book a meeting, or visit the DDN booth at #1621.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, powering the world’s most demanding AI workloads by keeping GPUs fed, efficient, and productive—at massive scale—so organizations can train, checkpoint, and infer faster with less footprint and power while achieving tremendous ROI from their AI investments. From hyperscalers and next-gen cloud builders to enterprises, governments, and research institutions, DDN delivers proven data intelligence at exabyte scale across hundreds of thousands of GPUs—so customers can deploy AI with confidence, accelerate time-to-value, and realize outsized returns. Discover more at ddn.com.

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