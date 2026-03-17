Iristel Partners with the Municipality of Pictou County to Deliver Cloud-Based Voice Services for Residents and Businesses

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iristel, one of Canada’s leading independent Competitive Local Exchange Carriers (CLECs), today announced a partnership with the Municipality of Pictou County to support the delivery of modern cloud-based voice services for residential and business customers across the region.

“By combining Iristel’s national network with local expertise in Pictou County, this partnership brings reliable, cloud-based communications to the residents and businesses that rely on it every day.” Share

Through the partnership, the MOPC Network — the municipality’s region-wide fibre broadband network — will leverage Iristel’s national telecommunications infrastructure to deliver reliable home phone services to residents and businesses throughout Pictou County.

By combining Iristel’s national voice platform with locally operated broadband infrastructure, the collaboration enables the MOPC Network to provide scalable and modern communications services while maintaining a strong local service presence for customers across the community.

“Our region-wide fibre network allows us to deliver high-quality broadband connectivity to communities throughout Pictou County,” said Rhiannon McNair, Director of Business Operations for the MOPC Network. “Partnering with Iristel provides us with a reliable and flexible voice platform that enables us to offer modern home phone services to our customers under the MOPC brand while leveraging the strength of Iristel’s national network.”

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to support the Municipality of Pictou County with reliable, future-ready telecommunications services,” said Samer Bishay, President and CEO of Iristel. “By leveraging Iristel’s national network, communities like Pictou can deliver advanced cloud communications to residents and businesses while maintaining the flexibility of working with an independent Canadian carrier.”

Partnerships between national carriers and regional broadband providers are playing an increasingly important role in expanding connectivity across rural Canada. By combining resilient national telecommunications infrastructure with locally owned broadband networks, collaborations like this help communities such as Pictou County deliver advanced communications services while maintaining strong local service delivery and identity.

About Iristel

Founded in 1999, Iristel is Canada’s leading independent telecommunications carrier, delivering advanced voice, mobility, data, cloud, and secure communications solutions to businesses, service providers, governments, and communities worldwide. With a focus on innovation, resilience, and nationwide reach, Iristel operates critical backbone and mobile infrastructure supporting defence, security, public safety, and other mission-critical connectivity requirements.