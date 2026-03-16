Fingerprint Launches Industry-First MCP Server for Fraud Prevention

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fingerprint, a leader in device intelligence for fraud prevention, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, the first open-source MCP implementation in the fraud prevention space. The new server enables organizations to connect any AI assistant or agent directly to Fingerprint's device intelligence platform, turning complex fraud analysis that once took hours into real-time, AI-powered insights.

The Fingerprint MCP Server uses the standard open protocol that lets organizations bring their own or preferred AI assistant, chatbot, or agent directly to their fraud data. This means fraud analysts and developers can now query their device intelligence events, identify patterns, and investigate anomalies using simple text prompts, without writing any code — and without being locked into any single AI vendor or proprietary environment.

"The Fingerprint MCP Server enables organizations to stay ahead of fraudsters in today's automated web environments," said Valentin Vasilyev, co-founder and CTO at Fingerprint. "By embracing an open protocol, we're giving fraud teams the freedom to use the AI tools they already trust, whether that's a custom agent or a leading AI assistant like Claude or ChatGPT. Our MCP Server turns device intelligence events into actionable insights, letting analysts ask questions in plain language and get answers in seconds. This is how modern fraud prevention should work: flexible, immediate, and built on open standards."

Solving the AI Integration Challenge for Fraud Prevention

The launch comes as enterprises continue to rapidly deploy AI agents, with Gartner predicting that by 2027, 50% of business decisions will be augmented or automated by AI agents. Yet many enterprises struggle to connect these tools to their existing fraud prevention infrastructure without facing vendor lock-in, limiting flexibility and creating data silos.

The Model Context Protocol has seen explosive adoption across industries, with downloads growing from 100,000 in November 2024 to over 8 million by April 2025. Fingerprint's implementation makes it the first device intelligence platform in the fraud prevention industry to adopt this rapidly emerging standard.

The Fingerprint MCP Server turns device intelligence into an AI-queryable data layer while also enabling AI-powered workspace management and integrations. By using an open standard, any AI assistant or agent can access and interpret Fingerprint device intelligence data in real-time with a Fingerprint license. This allows fraud teams to investigate fraud and manage their Fingerprint environment using natural language. For example:

“Show me devices related to this transaction.”

“Are these login attempts connected?”

“What patterns exist across these suspicious sessions?”

The AI assistant queries Fingerprint through the MCP Server and returns insights immediately, shortening investigation cycles from hours to seconds. Key capabilities include:

Universal compatibility: Works with any AI assistant, chatbot, or agent through the open MCP standard and allows for integrations with third-party tools and systems

Works with any AI assistant, chatbot, or agent through the open MCP standard and allows for integrations with third-party tools and systems Dual deployment options: Will be released as both open-source software and a managed service

Will be released as both open-source software and a managed service Real-time anomaly detection and investigation insights: Connects directly to production data via APIs, enabling teams to turn a fraud spike into actionable insights in seconds rather than hours

Connects directly to production data via APIs, enabling teams to turn a fraud spike into actionable insights in seconds rather than hours No-code operation: Fraud analysts can query and analyze data using natural language, without heavy engineering resources

Fraud analysts can query and analyze data using natural language, without heavy engineering resources Workspace management capabilities: Allows AI to configure and manage Fingerprint environments

With 99% of companies reporting fraud losses from AI-enabled attacks in the past year, the platform enables fraud teams from fintech, e-commerce, payments, SaaS, and travel and hospitality sectors to detect and respond before fraud impacts their business.

Streamlining AI-Native Fraud Prevention Workflow Development

The Fingerprint MCP Server goes beyond read-only data access, connecting AI agents directly to Fingerprint’s Management API to configure and manage fraud prevention workflows. Developers can move beyond dashboards and build AI-native workflows directly on top of device intelligence, enabling AI assistants to analyze fraud events, automate investigations and integrate Fingerprint into applications and security tools. Developers can now create:

AI-powered fraud investigation tools

Automated incident analysis and monitoring workflows for fraud events

Applications built with AI coding platforms like Claude Code or Cursor

AI-driven Fingerprint workspace management

Custom fraud detection and response tools powered by Fingerprint device intelligence

Because MCP is a protocol rather than a platform, teams can use whichever AI assistants they prefer. By connecting AI coding environments directly to the MCP Server, developers can move from idea to implementation faster — with AI assisting in both analysis and fraud-aware application development.

Transforming Fraud Prevention Workflows through AI-driven Insights

The Fingerprint MCP Server represents a fundamental shift in fraud prevention workflows — replacing manual pattern analysis that can take hours with AI-powered insights delivered in seconds. The launch follows Fingerprint’s Authorized AI Agent Detection ecosystem and is part of the company’s broader agentic AI roadmap, with additional capabilities planned throughout 2026.

The Fingerprint MCP Server is now available on an invitation-only basis to select enterprise organizations.

MRC Vegas 2026 attendees can experience the Fingerprint MCP Server and get a demo at Booth 132, Aria Convention Center, March 16-19, in Las Vegas.

About Fingerprint

Fingerprint detects the intent of human and agentic visitors. Our device intelligence platform identifies over 1 billion unique devices every month and processes hundreds of signals to help fraud teams distinguish trusted visitors from bad actors at speed and scale. Over 6,000 companies, including innovators like Dropbox, Booking.com, and checkout.com, use Fingerprint every day to recognize high-risk activity in real time, prevent fraud attacks, and deliver frictionless user experiences. Learn more at fingerprint.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Fingerprint MCP Server?

The Fingerprint MCP Server is the first open-source Model Context Protocol implementation in fraud prevention, enabling organizations to connect any AI assistant or agent directly to Fingerprint's device intelligence platform. It transforms complex fraud analysis from hours-long manual work into real-time, AI-powered insights through natural language queries.

Why use an open protocol instead of a proprietary AI tool for fraud prevention?

Open protocols like MCP prevent vendor lock-in by letting fraud teams use their preferred AI assistant — Claude, ChatGPT, or custom agents — rather than being forced into a vendor's proprietary interface. Fingerprint's approach means teams can query device intelligence events using the AI tools they already trust, maintaining flexibility as the AI landscape evolves.

How does the Fingerprint MCP Server work?

The MCP Server is available in two deployment options: as open-source software for organizations with local infrastructure, or as a managed service for simpler implementation. Both work in the same way. AI assistants connect via the MCP protocol to Fingerprint's production APIs, enabling real-time device intelligence analysis. This architecture allows AI assistants to analyze fraud events quickly and efficiently.

Who benefits from the Fingerprint MCP Server?

Fraud teams, developers and analysts across fintech, e-commerce, payments, SaaS, and travel and hospitality benefit by gaining no-code access to device intelligence insights, enabling faster fraud investigation and response. With 99% of companies reporting fraud losses from AI-enabled attacks in the past year, the platform helps teams detect and respond to sophisticated threats before they impact the business.