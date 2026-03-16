Lyft to make rides smarter and more efficient through Agentic AI, accelerate AV future with NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference, Lyft (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced it will use NVIDIA AI to enhance the company’s machine learning systems across its global operations. The work spans across AI-driven mobility services Lyft continues to invest in, including enterprise AI infrastructure, next-generation mapping systems, and future Level 4 autonomous fleet architectures powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion.

"This collaboration represents how AI infrastructure will be the backbone of modern mobility," said Siddharth Patil, EVP of Rideshare Experience & Marketplace at Lyft. Share

Lyft will integrate NVIDIA's AI technologies to enhance predictive modeling, advance mapping capabilities, and improve the overall rideshare platform that serves millions of riders and drivers every day.

Powering Lyft's next-generation AI capabilities

The work includes several ​​initiatives where Lyft is applying NVIDIA AI technologies to improve platform performance and operational efficiency:

Accelerated computing: By integrating NVIDIA's AI supercomputing capabilities on our cloud infrastructure, Lyft can enhance the performance of compute-intensive workflows that power critical platforms for millions of daily rides. This includes predictive models across critical rideshare systems, as well as large-scale feature engineering pipelines, data transformation processes, and optimization workloads. Incorporating the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite, which includes NVIDIA Nemotron open models support, NeMo software, RAPIDS Accelerator, and cuOpt, enables Lyft to more efficiently process data in real-time, lowering compute costs and improving rider-driver matching within marketplace operations.

By integrating NVIDIA's AI supercomputing capabilities on our cloud infrastructure, Lyft can enhance the performance of compute-intensive workflows that power critical platforms for millions of daily rides. This includes predictive models across critical rideshare systems, as well as large-scale feature engineering pipelines, data transformation processes, and optimization workloads. Incorporating the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite, which includes NVIDIA Nemotron open models support, NeMo software, RAPIDS Accelerator, and cuOpt, enables Lyft to more efficiently process data in real-time, lowering compute costs and improving rider-driver matching within marketplace operations. Next-gen mapping platform: Advanced vision-language reasoning and multimodal input open new paths for Lyft to improve guidance and routing safety for drivers in real-world road scenarios, and the ability to identify map issues with higher precision. These capabilities could scale the data enrichment process, accelerate core map making, and enhance navigation. As Lyft evolves its mapping infrastructure with agentic AI capabilities, NVIDIA models, including NVIDIA Nemotron family for agentic AI and NVIDIA Cosmos Reasons series for Physical AI, are a natural fit for powering an Agentic AI mapping platform.

Advanced vision-language reasoning and multimodal input open new paths for Lyft to improve guidance and routing safety for drivers in real-world road scenarios, and the ability to identify map issues with higher precision. These capabilities could scale the data enrichment process, accelerate core map making, and enhance navigation. As Lyft evolves its mapping infrastructure with agentic AI capabilities, NVIDIA models, including NVIDIA Nemotron family for agentic AI and NVIDIA Cosmos Reasons series for Physical AI, are a natural fit for powering an Agentic AI mapping platform. Supporting Lyft’s autonomous vehicle efforts: Lyft continues to pursue autonomous vehicle deployment through multiple technology integrations and collaborations. As part of this work, Lyft plans to leverage NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion — NVIDIA’s end-to-end autonomous vehicle development platform — as a reference architecture for future autonomous fleet systems, integrating high-performance compute, multi-sensor processing, and safety-certified systems.

"This collaboration represents how AI infrastructure will be the backbone of modern mobility," said Siddharth Patil, EVP of Rideshare Experience & Marketplace at Lyft. "As part of our continued focus on enhancing every aspect of our service today, we’re excited to leverage NVIDIA’s industry-leading GPU computing and AI platforms to improve how we match riders with drivers and how we map and navigate our cities, while continuing to build the foundation for the autonomous future we’re pioneering together.”

"Lyft's platform uses some of the world's richest real-world mobility data to power a proven rideshare marketplace, making them an ideal partner to showcase how AI infrastructure transforms enterprise operations," said Rishi Dhall, VP of NVIDIA Automotive Business. "From optimizing millions of daily rides to mapping complex road environments, this collaboration demonstrates AI's power to solve real-world challenges at massive scale, and establishes the groundwork for the next era of autonomous transportation."

Building momentum toward autonomous deployment

Lyft is committed to bringing industry leading technology to the platform as we expand our AV vehicle portfolio, driven by safety and collaboration with cities and regulators. As an essential partner for demand, infrastructure, and marketplace expertise, Lyft is building a hybrid ecosystem where fleet-owned, partner-deployed, and eventually consumer-owned L4 autonomous vehicles operate seamlessly on Lyft’s platform.

Global platform for AI-powered mobility innovation

The collaboration brings together NVIDIA's complete AI ecosystem, from NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite to world models for Physical AI trained on massive datasets, combined with Lyft's global operational excellence across rideshare, bikes, scooters, and taxis in thousands of cities. Lyft's recent acquisition of Freenow, which brings established European operations and deep regulatory relationships, further extends the collaboration’s potential reach and impact.

This integration creates a pathway for real-world mobility insights to continuously improve models, mapping systems, and operational efficiency across Lyft's entire network.

About Lyft

Whether it’s an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides - helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this announcement are “forward-looking statements” about Lyft within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Lyft’s autonomous vehicle strategy and collaboration with NVIDIA and related plans, expectations, technologies and benefits. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Lyft’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lyft does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.