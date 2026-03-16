Ant International Becomes Official Sponsor of The Argentine National Football Team

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International, a leading global payment, digitisation, and fintech solutions provider for merchants and financial institutions, today announced a partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), becoming an Official Sponsor of the Argentine National Football Team for the Asia region (excluding the Middle East).

With over 30 offices around the world, Ant International provides AI- and blockchain-empowered cross-border digital payment, treasury and digitalisation solutions for global merchants and financial institutions. Building on broad regional collaborations, its digital payment and account services connects 150 million+ merchants to 1.8 billion consumer accounts in the Asia Pacific by integrating 300+ of mainstream and alternative payment methods.

This agreement unites the reigning FIFA World Cup Champions with one of the world’s most innovative financial technology providers. Through this partnership, Ant International secures comprehensive marketing rights to launch strategic activations across its brand portfolio, including Alipay+, Antom, Bettr and WorldFirst, by leveraging the intellectual property of the AFA and the world-class players of the Argentine National Football Team.

“We are incredibly proud to support the Argentine national team, a beacon of excellence, teamwork, and global inspiration,” said Peng Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Ant International. “Sports and tech are two critical bonds for communities and markets that break barriers and connect people. Together we will bring more extensive and enriched football experience and community impact through our Asia fintech and digital services network.”

With three FIFA World Cup triumphs in 1978, 1986, and 2022, and having reached the global final on six historic occasions, the Argentine National Team occupies a hallowed place in the pantheon of sporting legends. As the standard-bearers of the “Albiceleste” spirit, the team is defined by a century-old lineage of virtuosity and an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of glory.

“Football is the ultimate universal language. It serves as a powerful bridge that transcends borders and connects the entire world,” said Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA. “Through this partnership, we are excited to bring that connection to an even wider audience in Asia.”

“This partnership is a commitment to long-term success and a strategic union of two global leaders,” said Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA. “By joining forces, we aim to deepen our presence in Asia and achieve new heights in both sports and fin-tech.”

About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/