Premier Fence Announces Strategic Partnership with SecurityWorks

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 6, 2026, Premier Fence (“Premier”), a portfolio company of Harkness Capital Partners (“Harkness”) and a leading provider of fencing, guardrails, and gates and access controls services in New England, acquired SecurityWorks, LLC (“SecurityWorks” or the “Company”). SecurityWorks is a leading perimeter security services provider headquartered in East Bridgewater, MA.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO, John McGovern, SecurityWorks has built on a legacy dating back to 1876 by establishing itself as a leading perimeter security services provider in New England. The Company provides full-service solutions for fencing, gates and access controls installation and maintenance. SecurityWorks has a reputation for best-in-class service and has built long-standing relationships with commercial, industrial, and residential customers throughout New England.

“Partnering with SecurityWorks represents an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said John Feerick, CEO of Premier Fence. “SecurityWorks strengthens our position as a leader in fencing, gates and access controls services across the New England region. John McGovern and his team bring deep technical experience and strong customer relationships, making SecurityWorks an outstanding addition to the Premier Fence platform.”

John McGovern, the Founder and CEO of SecurityWorks, said, “We are excited to partner with Premier Fence and John Feerick in this next phase of growth for SecurityWorks. Premier brings the resources, scale, and operational support that will allow us to expand our capabilities while continuing to deliver the high level of service our customers expect. I am proud of all our team has accomplished and am looking forward to this next chapter.”

About SecurityWorks

SecurityWorks is a leading provider of perimeter security services with roots dating back to 1876. The Company manages all aspects of perimeter security projects including site work, fencing, gate automation, electrical wiring and access control system programming. SecurityWorks has built a strong reputation for technical expertise and customer service across commercial, industrial and residential markets throughout New England. For more information, please visit www.securityworksinc.net.

About Premier Fence

Premier Fence is a New England based full-service commercial fencing and gates / access controls services business providing installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance focused on complex opportunities and providing key value-added services. Premier is based in Canton, MA. For more information, please visit www.premier-fence.com.

About Harkness Capital

Harkness Capital Partners is a U.S. based private equity investment firm focused on investments in lower middle-market service-oriented companies. Harkness takes an operational approach in helping to build its portfolio companies and create long-term value. The Harkness team works in partnership with talented business owners and managers seeking to grow their companies by investing capital and committing operating resources to support rapid and profitable growth.

The Harkness Capital team consists of investment professionals and operating executives with diverse backgrounds as business founders, builders and leaders in services businesses. Harkness Capital focuses on investments across a variety of segments within business and industrial services, and where the team has deep experience and expertise. Harkness seeks platform companies between $5-15 million of EBITDA.

Target Segments within Business Services:

Transportation, Logistics & Distribution

Field & Facility Services

Rental & Equipment Services

Infrastructure & Industrial Services

Other Outsourced Services

For more information, please visit www.harknesscapital.com.