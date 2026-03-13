Beyond the Track: Sunday Swagger and Pennzoil Launch Performance-Inspired Lifestyle Collection Featuring Team Penske

YORBA LINDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunday Swagger, the performance golf and lifestyle apparel company that never sacrifices comfort for personality, today announced a new collaboration with Pennzoil, a leading motor oil brand, that will feature Team Penske.

Inspired by Pennzoil’s long-standing legacy in motorsports, its partnership with Team Penske, and its pursuit of performance and longevity on and off the track, the new Pennzoil x Sunday Swagger collection features 21 new products for men, women, and youth.

Starting today, race fans and golf enthusiasts can gear up with a selection of new polos, outerwear, and button-ups guaranteed to bring swagger. The polos, crafted from a breathable, four-way stretch poly-spandex blend that is moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant, are designed for performance and are available in select styles with a family-matching option. To complete the look, the collection features six new hat styles in flat bill or snapback designs. A few select products will incorporate Joey Logano’s likeness and No. 22 from Team Penske.

In addition to apparel, the collaboration includes two new towel designs, as well as a headcover inspired by the iconic Pennzoil motor oil can, a nod to the brand’s racing heritage, designed to bring a champion mindset to the clubhouse.

“‘Long May We Drive’ is a signature Pennzoil campaign that reflects their commitment to performance and celebration of passion behind the wheel,” said Sunday Swagger Founder Mark Carmona. “We wanted to incorporate that spirit into pieces that honor both racing heritage and modern style, and you’ll see it on select outerwear and hats. We know our customers are going to love it.”

The Pennzoil x Sunday Swagger, featuring Team Penske collection, is available starting today on sundayswagger.com.

“Pennzoil has stood at the center of motorsports for decades,” said Amanda Luce, Pennzoil Brand Manager. “This collaboration allows fans to bring that trackside energy into everyday style with authentic, race-inspired pieces. We’re especially excited to launch this in time for this weekend’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.”

Since its founding in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Mark Carmona, Sunday Swagger has aimed to redefine and push the boundaries of golf fashion while attaining triple-digit growth each year. The company has created more than 300 distinctive and unique designs in men’s, women’s, and youth polos, t-shirts, hats and outerwear, and when a particular print sells out, Sunday Swagger quickly pivots to unveil new styles. Sunday Swagger’s signature polos, including Splatter, Stylin’, and The Gambler, have exploded over social media and have been seen on various celebrities.

Sunday Swagger’s loyalty membership community - The Sunday Club - provides members with exclusive access to new designs, free shipping, higher discounts, 10 percent cash back on purchases, and a free welcome gift ($20 annual fee).

For more information and to order, visit sundayswagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on Instagram. The brand is now also available for affiliate programs via Awin and SkimLinks.

About Sunday Swagger

Sunday Swagger is a vibrant apparel company that never sacrifices performance for personality. Existing to deliver a sense of confident style coupled with comfort and durability, Sunday Swagger crafts its products in its Southern California headquarters for aficionados of fun around the world. Its clothes are designed for maximum comfort with 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and breathable fabric guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversation. It’s your Swagger. Embrace it. Own it. For more information, visit SundaySwagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on social media.

About Pennzoil

Innovating since 1913, Pennzoil is passionate about driving the future and relentlessly works to help transform the motor oil category. Pennzoil Ultra Platinum® protects engines for the lifetime of their vehicle.*

For more information about the full line of Pennzoil lubricating products, motor oils and filters, please visit www.pennzoil.com.

*Protection for the lifetime of your vehicle if you switch to and exclusively use Pennzoil Ultra Platinum™ Full Synthetic motor oil. Follow all oil change recommendations in your owner’s manual. Other conditions apply, including enrollment and receipt requirements. See full details and enroll at pennzoil.com/warranty.