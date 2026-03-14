Dream Finders Homes named the Official Home Builder of the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Tampa Bay Rays and Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) announced a new multi-year partnership that begins this season. Dream Finders Homes, the 2025 National Builder of the Year, will now serve as the Official Home Builder of the Tampa Bay Rays.

This partnership will feature several marketing opportunities throughout the season designed to raise Dream Finders Homes’ profile and brand recognition in the Tampa Bay region. Inclusion at fan-facing events, Rays media assets, and the naming-rights of the Dream Finders Homes Terrace down the left-field line highlights the collaboration between the Rays and DFH.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Dream Finders Homes expanded into Tampa Bay in January 2024 with their initial community at Seaire in Manatee County.

“As we continue our expansion throughout the Tampa Bay region, we are thrilled to align our brand with Major League Baseball’s franchise in Tampa Bay. The success the Rays have experienced on the field is certainly the performance we would like to emulate while building communities throughout Tampa Bay,” said Patrick Zalupski, Founder/CEO of Dream Finders Homes and Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The partnership also has a strong community focus with philanthropic efforts throughout the Tampa Bay region, highlighted by the ‘Week of Giving’ in December. In addition to being the Official Home Builder of the Tampa Bay Rays, Dream Finders Homes will also activate at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg and will be featured as the Official Home Builder of the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

“At the Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies, everything begins with the fan experience and a championship culture, and Dream Finders Homes shares that same passion for people and community,” said Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby. "We are excited to welcome them as the Official Home Builder of both clubs, and to work together on initiatives that strengthen and uplift the Tampa Bay region.”

The announcement comes as Dream Finders Homes continues its expansion with single-family homes and townhomes in communities throughout Tampa Bay. The partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays & Tampa Bay Rowdies joins the portfolio with Dream Finders Homes other sports properties, including Official Home Builder of Minor League Baseball (MiLB), Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR, NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the University of Florida.

About Dream Finders Homes:

Dream Finders Homes, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, was recognized as the 2025 National Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises Washington D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland. As the Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dream Finders Homes is deeply committed to excellence beyond homebuilding and into the communities it serves. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, DFH also provides mortgage financing as well as title agency and underwriting services to homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model.

About the Tampa Bay Rays:

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.