Sintavia Accelerates Design of Next Generation Heat Exchangers Powered by NVIDIA

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sintavia, LLC, the world’s leading all-digital aerospace component manufacturer, announced today that it had integrated NVIDIA’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition to design, simulate, and validate a complex aerospace heat exchanger in only two weeks—a process that would have taken months previously. The resulting heat exchanger demonstrated a 30% reduction in weight and 20% improvement in thermal efficiency for aerospace applications, and was validated using CT scanning and in-house testing.

In Sintavia’s tests, NVIDIA Blackwell GPU ran a 30 million-cell Simcenter STAR-CCM+ conjugate heat transfer simulation with over 300 iterations in just seven minutes—11x faster than on a 24-core CPU Share

As part of the project, Sintavia adopted a simulation-driven approach, integrating CFD in Siemens Simcenter™ STAR-CCM+™ software and implicit modeling in nTop, leveraging NVIDIA Blackwell architecture to unlock next-level performance on what has historically been a large, compute- and memory-bandwidth intensive workload. By combining all of these features, Sintavia was able to rapidly iterate its simulation without sacrificing fidelity or safety. In Sintavia’s tests, NVIDIA Blackwell GPU ran a 30 million-cell Simcenter STAR-CCM+ conjugate heat transfer simulation with over 300 iterations in just seven minutes—11x faster than on a 24-core CPU—allowing Sintavia to make near real-time adjustments to meet customer performance requirements. The result was a fully optimized heat exchanger that was printable the next day.

“At Sintavia, we’re not just designing heat exchangers, we’re pioneering a new era of thermal management with solutions that are lighter, stronger, and engineered for the most demanding environments,” said Jose Troitino, Principal Design Engineer at Sintavia. “Because we operate in a fully digital environment—from simulation, through manufacturing and inspection—we are always looking at faster and more efficient solutions to reduce span time at each step. We are very proud that we have been able to do so alongside NVIDIA, Siemens, and nTop.”

Additional information on the project is available at: Sintavia Aerospace Component Design with NVIDIA GPUs | NVIDIA Customer Stories.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the world’s leading all-digital aerospace component supplier. Over the past four years, it has designed and delivered the first metal additive component on: (i) a fighter jet, (ii) a nuclear submarine, (iii) a hypersonic missile, (iv) a piloted aircraft critical safety system, and (v) a military rotorcraft. By combining a fully digital design-print-certify workstream alongside a fully digital additive manufacturing process, Sintavia is redefining the aerospace component supply landscape. For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com.