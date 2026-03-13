AI Robotics Unicorn Sharpa and NVIDIA Bridge the Simulation Gap for Dexterous Robot Training

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharpa presents new research demonstrating significant improvements in simulation methods for robot training, in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Sharpa aims to accelerate the deployment of robots capable of complex manipulation tasks across consumer and enterprise markets. To achieve human-like dexterity, Sharpa leverages simulation either by training the robot on single tasks using Reinforcement Learning (RL) in virtual environments; or by generating synthetic data used to pre-train its Vision Tactile Language Model (VTLA). Standard tactile simulations typically force a choice between physical authenticity and computation speed. Tacmap, a simulation framework developed in cooperation with NVIDIA, solves this issue through a shared, high-fidelity geometric representation. The simulation and code assets will be open sourced to spread the learnings with the broader robotics community.

“This collaboration strengthens the foundation for training in simulation, advancing the robotics field towards more dexterity and autonomy and accelerating large-scale deployment,” said Alicia Veneziani, Global VP of Go-To-Market and President of Europe at Sharpa.

In addition, Sharpa is proud that its dexterous hand Wave has been chosen by NVIDIA to advance research on data efficient learning. NVIDIA's GEAR Lab researchers successfully transferred policies, obtained from pre-training GR00T model on 20,000+ hours of human videos, to robots equipped with Sharpa’s Wave hands. The robots were able to complete tasks like assembling model cars, operating syringes, and sorting cards with a 54% higher success rate, proving that video data-based training can be effectively scaled on robots with highly anthropomorphic hands.

Sharpa, a recipient of the iF Product Design Award, and CES Innovation 2026 Award, will present its dexterity-first, full stack solutions at GTC 2026, demonstrating how human-like hands coupled with tactile VTLA can accelerate the deployment of productive robots. Sharpa is excited to announce its membership in the NVIDIA Inception program.

North , a general-purpose humanoid robot integrating whole-body control and fine loco-manipulation

, a general-purpose humanoid robot integrating whole-body control and fine loco-manipulation Wave , a human-scale robotic hand engineered with 22 active degrees of freedom and tactile sensors

, a human-scale robotic hand engineered with 22 active degrees of freedom and tactile sensors CraftNet, a VTLA model including a Motion Brain (System 1) that directs movements and an Interaction Brain (System 0) that governs the contact with objects, enabling millimeter-level precision interaction. Craftnet optimises training data by mapping tactile signals onto human video and glove-acquired data.

To know more, find Sharpa at the GTC 2026 Conference:

Booth #1838, Hall 3, San Jose McEnery Convention Center,

150 W San Carlos St,

San Jose, CA 95113, USA.

Media interviews, product demonstrations, and office tour opportunities at Mountain View office are available upon request.

About Sharpa

Founded in 2024, Sharpa is a unicorn AI robotics company dedicated to developing high-performance dexterous robots, systems and components for general-purpose applications. Sharpa's mission is to build robots that free people from repetitive or strenuous work to focus on more meaningful pursuits. Sharpa's global headquarters is in Singapore, with manufacturing R&D in Shanghai and business operations in Mountain View, USA.

www.sharpa.com