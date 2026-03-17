Windrose and Autel Validate Real-World Megawatt Charging Under MCS Standard in the Netherlands

ROOSENDAAL, the Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As electric heavy-duty vehicles continue to expand across Europe, charging infrastructure is evolving toward megawatt-level capability. Windrose and Autel Europe recently announced the successful completion of a real-world Megawatt Charging System (MCS) charging session at the Mega Charging Hub of a prime customer of Revolt in Roosendaal, marking an operational validation of charging under the MCS standard in live site conditions.

Autel and Windrose validate megawatt charging interoperability for heavy-duty transport. Share

The deployment features a modular megawatt configuration combining three MaxiCharger DS480 high-power charging cabinets connected in parallel to form a 1,440 kW system. The setup is paired with the MaxiCharger DT1500 MCS-enabled dispenser, capable of delivering up to 1.2 MW output through the MCS interface with a maximum current of 1,500 A, while also supporting CCS charging with up to 650 A continuous output.

Designed for sustained high-current operation, the system integrates liquid-cooled cable technology, coordinated power conversion, and stable communication architecture. As charging systems evolve toward megawatt-level capability, factors such as thermal management, vehicle-charger interoperability, communication standards such as ISO 15118-20, and site integration become critical engineering considerations. The successful session demonstrated reliable interoperability between the Autel charging infrastructure and the Windrose electric truck platform under real operating conditions.

“We are proud to partner with Autel to successfully complete MCS charging. MCS will be a cornerstone of next-generation long-haul electrification, enabling scalable and ultra-fast charging for the future of zero-emission freight,” said Wen Han, CEO of Windrose.

“Megawatt charging is not defined solely by higher power levels,” said Andreas Lastei, Vice President of Autel Smart Energy Europe. “It requires coordinated system design across power conversion, thermal management, communication stability, and site integration. Collaborating with vehicle manufacturers such as Windrose allows us to validate interoperability under real operating conditions and align infrastructure architecture with actual heavy-duty vehicle requirements. This type of technical collaboration is essential to ensuring that megawatt infrastructure can be deployed reliably and scaled sustainably across Europe.”

Building on the successful MCS validation in Europe — a milestone that contributes to advancing megawatt charging readiness for heavy-duty transport across the region — Autel and Windrose are expanding their collaboration into additional international markets. Beyond megawatt-level infrastructure projects in Europe, the two companies are also advancing heavy-duty charging deployments in Australia, further supporting the electrification of long-haul transport operations. This continued cooperation reflects a shared commitment to aligning vehicle development with scalable charging infrastructure, helping accelerate the real-world adoption of zero-emission freight solutions.

Heavy-duty transport remains one of the most demanding segments to electrify due to high energy consumption and operational intensity. By validating charging performance under real operating conditions, Autel and Windrose are contributing to reducing charging downtime, improving fleet efficiency, and advancing the commercial viability of zero-emission freight.

About Windrose Electric

With roots in China and now headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, Windrose Electric is a world-leading developer of zero-emission long-haul trucks. Founded in 2022 by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, Windrose has now brought its trucks to four continents including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, South America. Windrose all-electric truck is able to achieve 670km of fully loaded range at 49 tons of total weight, and its second generation is designed to achieve over 800km, or 500 miles of range. Windrose Electric is working with top brands like Kuehne+Nagel, Decathlon, Remy Cointreau, NestleWyeth Nutrition, Rittal, and KLN.

About Autel

Autel Europe provides intelligent EV charging solutions for residential, commercial, and public applications. Its MaxiCharger series offers reliable, high-performance AC and DC chargers with a strong focus on safety, interoperability, and ease of deployment. Today, Autel Europe serves customers in 37 countries across the continent, supporting the transition to sustainable mobility with flexible and future-oriented charging infrastructure.