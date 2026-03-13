Backblaze Partners with StorageReview to Make Record 314 Trillion Digits of Pi Widely Available

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the high-performance cloud storage platform for the AI era, today announced a partnership with StorageReview to make StorageReview’s record-breaking 314 trillion digits of pi available to the pi enthusiasts both serious and casual.

Totaling over 130 terabytes of data, the record-breaking 314 trillion digits of pi was calculated by StorageReview in December 2025 and is being made available via the Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage service to the public. Says StorageReview.com Founder Brian Beeler:

“Pushing π to 314 trillion digits was far more than a headline number. It was a sustained, months-long computational challenge that stressed every layer of modern infrastructure, from high core-count CPUs to massive high-speed storage, and it gave us valuable insight into how extreme, real-world workloads behave at scale. Making this dataset available in the Backblaze cloud takes the project a step further by opening access to one of the largest raw outputs ever generated in a single-system calculation. Hosting multi-petabyte files for the broader community is no small feat, and we appreciate Backblaze stepping up to ensure researchers, developers, and enthusiasts can explore and build on this record-setting achievement.”

The process to calculate pi is detailed in their article from December, in which they announced the new record. Instrumental to their process’s success—which outperformed even hyperscalers and AI-centric providers chasing the same title—were high-density flash and careful workload tuning.

While the entire data set is roughly 2.1 petabytes in size when including checkpoints, the 314 trillion digit dataset stored on Backblaze comes in at over 130 terabytes and is spread across 200 gigabyte chunks.

“Backblaze has always had a soft spot in our heart for innovators, record breakers, and people doing cool stuff,” said Yev Pusin, Head of Communications at Backblaze. “When I heard that StorageReview had calculated pi to the 314 trillionth digit—a classic compute project that has taught technologists quite a bit over the years—I knew that we needed to leverage B2 Cloud Storage to support that growth and make the dataset available to all those who want it. This is exactly the kind of project B2 Cloud Storage is great for.”

The dataset is available today. Read more about the partnership on our blog and request to access the data by submitting your information here: https://www.backblaze.com/pi.

