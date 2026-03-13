-

Backblaze Partners with StorageReview to Make Record 314 Trillion Digits of Pi Widely Available

original Backblaze and StorageReview partner to make the record 314 trillion digits of pi available, but what exactly is pi?

Backblaze and StorageReview partner to make the record 314 trillion digits of pi available, but what exactly is pi?

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the high-performance cloud storage platform for the AI era, today announced a partnership with StorageReview to make StorageReview’s record-breaking 314 trillion digits of pi available to the pi enthusiasts both serious and casual.

“We've always had a soft spot in our heart for innovators, record breakers, and people doing cool stuff,” said Yev Pusin, Head of Communications at Backblaze. “When I heard StorageReview calculated pi to the 314 trillionth digit, I knew we could serve it."

Share

Totaling over 130 terabytes of data, the record-breaking 314 trillion digits of pi was calculated by StorageReview in December 2025 and is being made available via the Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage service to the public. Says StorageReview.com Founder Brian Beeler:

“Pushing π to 314 trillion digits was far more than a headline number. It was a sustained, months-long computational challenge that stressed every layer of modern infrastructure, from high core-count CPUs to massive high-speed storage, and it gave us valuable insight into how extreme, real-world workloads behave at scale. Making this dataset available in the Backblaze cloud takes the project a step further by opening access to one of the largest raw outputs ever generated in a single-system calculation. Hosting multi-petabyte files for the broader community is no small feat, and we appreciate Backblaze stepping up to ensure researchers, developers, and enthusiasts can explore and build on this record-setting achievement.”

The process to calculate pi is detailed in their article from December, in which they announced the new record. Instrumental to their process’s success—which outperformed even hyperscalers and AI-centric providers chasing the same title—were high-density flash and careful workload tuning.

While the entire data set is roughly 2.1 petabytes in size when including checkpoints, the 314 trillion digit dataset stored on Backblaze comes in at over 130 terabytes and is spread across 200 gigabyte chunks.

“Backblaze has always had a soft spot in our heart for innovators, record breakers, and people doing cool stuff,” said Yev Pusin, Head of Communications at Backblaze. “When I heard that StorageReview had calculated pi to the 314 trillionth digit—a classic compute project that has taught technologists quite a bit over the years—I knew that we needed to leverage B2 Cloud Storage to support that growth and make the dataset available to all those who want it. This is exactly the kind of project B2 Cloud Storage is great for.”

The dataset is available today. Read more about the partnership on our blog and request to access the data by submitting your information here: https://www.backblaze.com/pi.

About Backblaze

Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) gives businesses the freedom to innovate without limits by removing the barriers of lock-in, complexity, and cost. Our high-performance cloud object storage accelerates AI workflows, powers data-heavy applications, streamlines media management, and protects critical data. As an award-winning independent cloud, we provide unparalleled levels of interoperability that enable over 500,000 of our customers to reach and serve hundreds of millions of end users in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

About StorageReview

Founded in 1998, StorageReview.com is a leading independent enterprise IT publication and performance validation lab. The organization specializes in hands-on evaluation of storage, servers, GPUs, networking, and cloud infrastructure under real-world workloads. Through rigorous benchmarking and large-scale compute projects, StorageReview delivers objective analysis and technical insight for IT professionals and technology decision-makers worldwide.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Yev Pusin
Head of Communications
press@backblaze.com

Industry:

Backblaze, Inc.

NASDAQ:BLZE
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$blze
Hashtags
#Cloud
#CloudInfrastructure
#CloudStorage
#DataStorage
#ObjectStorage
#Pi
#PiDay
#StorageReview
#TechNews
#WorldRecord
#record

Contacts

Press Contact:
Yev Pusin
Head of Communications
press@backblaze.com

Social Media Profiles
Backblaze on LinkedIn
Backblaze on X
More News From Backblaze, Inc.

Backblaze Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE) today announced that on March 10, 2026, it granted an equity inducement award to Dan Spraggins, the Company’s Senior Vice President of Engineering, as a material inducement to Mr. Spraggins’ employment with the Company. The Company’s Board of Directors has also designated Mr. Spraggins as an officer subject to the Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Mr. Spraggins joined Backblaze in January 2026 as Senior Vice Preside...

Backblaze Introduces Advanced Installer and Command Line Interface to Give IT Teams Greater Control Over Endpoint Backup

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator delivering a modern alternative to traditional backup providers, today announced two new tools for Backblaze Computer Backup designed to give IT teams greater control, consistency, and automation across endpoint deployments: the Advanced Installer and the Backblaze Command Line Interface (bzcli). Backblaze Computer Backup has long been known for its simplicity. Install it, and it runs quietly in the...

Backblaze to Present at the Citizens Technology Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the high-performance cloud storage platform for the AI era, today announced participation in the following investor conference: Citizens Technology Conference in San Francisco Monday, March 2, 2026 Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET) The presentation will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Backblaze investor relati...
Back to Newsroom