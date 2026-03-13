Couchdrop Partners with HANDD Business Solutions to Enable Modern Enterprises to Simplify Secure File Transfers

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Couchdrop, the simple cloud-native platform for sending, receiving, and automating secure file transfers, has announced a strategic partnership with HANDD Business Solutions, a global expert in secure data transfer, automation, and orchestration.

Our collaboration with HANDD will open the door for many organizations to modernize and extend their capabilities in the file transfer space Share

This partnership will allow organizations working with HANDD to use Couchdrop as a simple platform to send, receive, and automate secure file transfers via SFTP and other transfer protocols. All file transfer activities are handled completely in the cloud without having to provision, configure, or manage infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with HANDD will open the door for many organizations to modernize and extend their capabilities in the file transfer space,” said Michael Lawson, CEO at Couchdrop. “Businesses are thinking more about connectivity and security these days, but that often comes with more complexity. It doesn’t have to be that way.”

As more organizations are adopting cloud file storage platforms like Microsoft SharePoint, Google Workspace, Azure Blob Storage, and Amazon S3, data governance and security concerns have become increasingly prominent, especially in highly-regulated industries. Couchdrop has emerged as a simple solution to these concerns.

Alex Cruden, CISO at HANDD Business Solutions, said:

"Organisations want the agility of cloud without compromising security or governance. Couchdrop aligns perfectly with our approach of delivering secure data operations in a way that is practical and sustainable. This partnership allows us to extend our Secure File Transfer capabilities into truly cloud-native environments whilst maintaining full visibility and control."

The partnership will ensure that HANDD’s clients across regulated sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and logistics can use Couchdrop to simplify and automate secure data exchange in high-compliance environments while being backed by expert deployment, integration, and managed support from HANDD.

About HANDD Business Solutions

HANDD Business Solutions specialises in secure data transfer, automation, and orchestration. Trusted by some of the most highly regulated industries in the world, HANDD serves over 1,000 clients across 27 countries with tailored solutions and expert services, including consultancy, architecture, integration, training, and 24/7 support.

About Couchdrop

Couchdrop enables businesses to send, receive, and automate secure file transfers in one simple platform. As a cloud-native platform, Couchdrop requires no infrastructure management, scales automatically, and deploys instantly. With native integrations to over 50 systems and no temporary storage layer, organizations retain complete control over how their data is stored, processed, and handled.