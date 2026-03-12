PsiQuantum and National Cancer Center Japan Announce New Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Drug Discovery for Healthcare

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PsiQuantum announced today that the company has signed a collaborative research agreement with the National Cancer Center Japan, a leading cancer treatment and research facility, to advance applications in oncology and healthcare for utility-scale quantum computers. This new agreement underscores the enormous potential for utility-scale quantum computing across the healthcare value chain, specifically in research and development, resource allocation, and patient outcomes in cancer treatment.

"PsiQuantum is proud to work alongside the National Cancer Center Japan as we explore what utility-scale quantum computing will be able to deliver in designing new treatments for the benefit of researchers and patients." Share

Under the newly formed collaboration, PsiQuantum will work alongside the National Cancer Center Japan to advance fault-tolerant quantum algorithm development and collaborate with the National Cancer Center Japan and other leading pharmaceutical companies in Japan in the development of clinically relevant quantum applications. The partnership will also utilize PsiQuantum’s software suite, Construct—a secure, end-to-end platform for designing, analyzing, and optimizing algorithms for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

“PsiQuantum is proud to work alongside the National Cancer Center Japan as we explore what utility-scale quantum computing will be able to deliver in designing new treatments for the benefit of researchers and patients,” said Sam Pallister, PsiQuantum’s Vice President for Quantum Applications. “Once deployed, utility-scale quantum computers will accelerate research and development that transforms how we develop new medicines—and partnerships like these are critical for making sure providers are equipped to take full advantage of this technology.”

“We are thrilled to partner with PsiQuantum on leveraging quantum computing technology to address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare,” said Dr. Takayuki Yoshino, Director for the Department of Global Oncology at the National Cancer Center Hospital East in Kashiwa, Japan. “Together, our teams are poised to conduct innovative research and unlock new solutions at the intersection of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and quantum computing.”

Today, the research and development process for new pharmaceutical treatments is long and expensive, and current computing methods struggle to produce meaningful or reliable outcomes that expedite a treatment’s time-to-market. Utility-scale quantum computers promise to deliver transformative results across the healthcare industry by simulating molecular systems with unprecedented accuracy, scale, and speed. By executing chemically accurate simulations faster, fault-tolerant quantum computers can accelerate drug discovery, lower research and development costs, and help providers tackle real-world healthcare challenges.

About PsiQuantum

PsiQuantum was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company’s mission is to build and deploy the world’s first useful, fault-tolerant quantum computing systems. PsiQuantum’s photonic approach enables it to leverage high-volume semiconductor manufacturing and existing cryogenic infrastructure to rapidly scale its systems. Learn more at www.psiquantum.com.