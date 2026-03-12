Tallgrass Selects Turboden as Waste Heat-to-Power Provider to Deliver New Baseload Capacity in Ohio and Indiana

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turboden America LLC, subsidiary of the technology provider for power generation and heat electrification Turboden S.p.A. (a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company), today announced that it has been selected by energy solutions company Tallgrass for three new Waste Heat-to-Power (WHP) ORC plants at gas compressor stations in Columbus, Ohio, Chandlersville, Ohio, and St. Paul, Indiana. These projects follow the initial Turboden WHP system procured in 2024 for a facility in Fayette County, Ohio, bringing the total to four installations and 46.1 MW of clean, reliable baseload power.

The announcement comes as electricity demand across the U.S. continues to rise, placing sustained pressure on grid infrastructure and exposing capacity constraints in several regions. The three new WHP units will each supply around 10 MW of additional clean electricity to local utilities in rural areas of Ohio and Indiana—recycling turbine exhaust heat into baseload, grid-stabilizing power. It will be supported by Turboanalytics, the company’s cloud-based AI monitoring system, to provide anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and forecasting.

By converting existing thermal energy into additional megawatts without new fuel consumption or water use, the projects demonstrate how operators can unlock incremental capacity from infrastructure already in place. In regions where gas turbine supply, pipeline capacity, and grid interconnections are increasingly constrained, waste heat-to-power offers a practical pathway to strengthen grid reliability while reducing emissions.

These projects also qualify as WERP (Waste Energy Recovery Properties) and are eligible for Investment Tax Credit (ITC) incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of up to 50%, improving operational margins and long-term value.

Tallgrass operates key interstate natural gas networks, with more than 7,000 miles of FERC-regulated pipelines, including the Rockies Express Pipeline (REX), as well as Ruby, Trailblazer, Tallgrass Interstate Gas Transmission, and Cheyenne Connector.

In January, Tallgrass also received approval on its development of the Crusoe AI data center – a 1.8 GW natural gas-powered data center campus with the ability to scale to 10 GW, making it one of the largest AI compute complexes ever announced. The company is responsible for energy and fuel supply, carbon sequestration, pipeline access, water infrastructure, and energy-to-grid distribution for the project.

Paolo Bertuzzi, President Turboden America LLC and CEO Turboden S.p.A. commented: “We are proud that Tallgrass has placed its trust in our ORC waste heat-to-power technology. We hope that the Investment Tax Credit will remain in place for these projects, encouraging other oil and gas companies to follow Tallgrass’s example and helping this approach become a best practice for gas compressor stations. Improving energy efficiency and reducing CO₂ emissions in oil and gas processing and transportation are areas of strong interest for Turboden and the MHI Group. As power demand continues to rise across the United States, projects like these highlight the growing role of efficiency-driven, water-free baseload solutions in supporting energy security and long-term grid resilience.”

Turboden has over four decades of experience creating bespoke utility-grade ORC solutions, with 470+ installations in 50 countries. This renewed collaboration with Tallgrass underscores the strategic value of Turboden America LLC, established in Houston in October 2024 to support U.S. customers and accelerate Turboden’s growth in key sectors such as midstream oil & gas, power utilities, industrial manufacturing, and data centers.

Turboden’s expanding presence in the U.S. shows that ORC power technology can play a vital role in helping operators capture unrealized energy, cut emissions, and strengthen energy security across the country.

About Turboden America LLC

Turboden America LLC, based in Houston, Texas, is a subsidiary of Turboden S.p.A., an Italian company that is part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group and provides technological solutions for power generation and heat electrification to industries and to utilities. Its offerings range from Organic Rankine cycle (ORC) plants to large heat pumps, and gas expanders. Since 1980, Turboden has been a pioneer in the energy transition. Having established itself as a world leader in ORC technology, with over 470 plants in more than 50 countries, and more than 1 GWe of overall capacity, Turboden is now one of the most dependable technology partners for optimized solutions to decarbonize industrial and power generation processes. Its technologies have enabled over 63 million tons of CO₂ savings, confirming Turboden as a key global partner for energy efficiency and sustainability. www.turboden.com

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading energy infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuels homes and businesses and enables our quality of life. Tallgrass operates over 10,000 miles of infrastructure stretching from Ohio to Oregon and from North Dakota to South Texas. Learn more at Tallgrass.com.