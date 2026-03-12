Clari + Salesloft Announces Strategic Partnership with Women in Revenue to Invest in the Next Generation of Revenue Leaders

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clari + Salesloft, the global leader in the Revenue Orchestration category, today announced a strategic, year-long partnership with Women in Revenue (WIR), the only nonprofit membership organization supporting women across revenue-generating, go-to-market roles. Announced alongside Women’s History Month, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to strengthening leadership pipelines in modern revenue organizations.

Revenue roles are among the most direct pathways to executive influence and P&L ownership. Yet according to WIR research, 44% of women in revenue cite lack of mentorship as their top workplace challenge, and 43% considered leaving their roles in the past year. As revenue organizations become increasingly data-driven, cross-functional, and AI-enabled, access to structured mentorship, visibility, and leadership development is critical to ensuring that the next generation of revenue leaders reflects the full breadth of the teams driving growth.

Through this partnership, Clari + Salesloft will collaborate with WIR on research, thought leadership, and professional development initiatives designed to advance women across sales, marketing, customer success, RevOps, and other revenue-driving functions. The company will also serve as a leading partner of WIR’s annual research report, contributing executive perspective and insight to ongoing industry conversations about leadership representation and performance in revenue roles.

"This partnership is about building the leadership foundation behind modern revenue organizations,” said Laurie Ehrbar, Chief Marketing Officer, Clari + Salesloft. “Revenue teams today operate in an AI-driven, high-accountability environment. If companies want durable growth, they have to be intentional about who has access to mentorship, visibility, and advancement in revenue roles. Investing structurally in that pipeline isn’t just a talent initiative, it’s a growth strategy."

“Careers don’t progress because someone gets lucky enough to be noticed. They progress when people have consistent access to mentorship, exposure, and real development opportunities,” said Sara Cohen, Chief People Officer, Clari + Salesloft. “Partnerships like this help create the kind of support system that allows talented people to stay, grow, and build long-term leadership careers in revenue organizations.”

As part of the year-long commitment, all women at Clari + Salesloft will receive full WIR membership, including access to the Mentorship Program, Speakers Program, AI Professional Development Series, community forums, and industry events. The partnership also includes a Career Scaling Professional Development Series featuring three workshops and a capstone experience designed to strengthen leadership capability and accelerate career progression across revenue functions.

“Revenue roles are where leadership pipelines are built,” said Ginna Santy, PhD, Executive Director of Women in Revenue. “The companies that understand that — and invest in developing women across those roles — are the ones that will shape the next generation of executive leadership. Clari + Salesloft is demonstrating what it looks like to treat talent development of women in revenue as a strategic priority, not a side initiative.”

About Clari and Salesloft

Together, Clari and Salesloft create a category-transforming AI company for revenue, building the foundation for a Predictive Revenue System — a system that guides revenue teams to accelerate growth. The company combines the broadest dataset, capturing both structured and unstructured signals. End-to-end revenue orchestration capabilities unlock new levels of AI-driven productivity and predictability. Thousands of the world’s most successful companies — including Adobe, IBM, 3M, and Zoom — trust Clari and Salesloft to drive predictable revenue growth.

About Women in Revenue

Women in Revenue (WIR) is a 501(c)(3)non-profit organization that empowers and elevates women working in marketing, sales and customer success with the ultimate goal of workplace equity. With a community of 9,000+ members, WIR fosters growth through mentorship, networking, and professional development to help women advance their careers. WIR is supported by funding partner Tiger Global Impact Ventures and esteemed sponsors including Norwest, Zendesk, Closed Loop, Apollo.io, Metavent and others. For more information or to become a WIR member, go to: https://womeninrevenue.org