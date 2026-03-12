-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blumont Annuity Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Blumont Annuity Company (Blumont) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Blumont’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Blumont’s risk-adjusted capitalization was considered strong in 2024, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), with results through the third quarter of 2025 indicating a similar assessment. While some volatility is expected due to the volatile nature of deal flow as pension risk transfer (PRT) buy-in and buy-out agreements are finalized, the balance sheet continues to be supported by profitable operations and ample liquidity. Asset and liability matching have been managed well with multiple untapped external sources of liquidity available. Furthermore, the company has developed a good reinsurance program with highly rated partners that serves to strengthen capital management.

Blumont is well-established as a significant player in the Canada’s PRT space, achieving notable market share, often ranking second in annual sales over recent years. The company continues to see record earnings year-over-year and has remained profitable throughout its full operating history less an initial loss during its first full year of operations in 2017. While market share and earnings are also subject to volatility due to the nature of the business line, AM Best expects the company to remain a competitive participant for the foreseeable future.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Kevin Varvaro
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2410
kevin.varvaro@ambest.com

Stephen Vincent
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1705
stephen.vincent@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

