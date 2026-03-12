Janes Capital Partners Advises ExoAnalytic Solutions on its Pending Sale to Anduril

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janes Capital Partners announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to ExoAnalytic Solutions on its pending acquisition by Anduril Industries. Anduril has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ExoAnalytic Solutions. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, ExoAnalytic Solutions is a leading provider of space domain awareness, missile defense, and space situational intelligence technologies supporting U.S. national security missions. The company operates a global network of more than 400 optical telescopes used to track satellites and objects in geosynchronous orbit and provides advanced modeling, simulation, and software solutions to government and commercial customers. These capabilities enable persistent monitoring of the space environment and support critical applications in missile warning, satellite protection, and national security operations.

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company focused on delivering autonomous systems and advanced sensor platforms for national security applications. Through the acquisition of ExoAnalytic Solutions, Anduril will integrate ExoAnalytic’s global sensor network and deep expertise in space domain awareness with its autonomy, artificial intelligence, and command-and-control technologies to accelerate development of next-generation capabilities in space sensing, missile defense, and battle management.

ExoAnalytic Solutions was advised by Janes Capital Partners as exclusive financial advisor and by FBFK Law as legal counsel.

About ExoAnalytic Solutions

ExoAnalytic Solutions (www.exoanalytic.com) is a leader in space domain awareness, defense technology, and military operations research. With a mission to protect and enhance global security, we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to achieve mission success in the complex and evolving space environment. Founded on a commitment to excellence, the company combines deep technical expertise with a passion for solving complex challenges. ExoAnalytic serves both government and commercial customers, ensuring the safety, security, and sustainability of operations in space and beyond.

About Janes Capital Partners

Based in Irvine, CA, Janes Capital Partners (www.janescapital.com) is a leading investment banking firm focused solely on the Aerospace and Defense industry. The firm provides mergers and acquisitions advisory services and assists clients in executing growth strategies and liquidity events. The members of Janes Capital Partners have completed more than 80 successful A&D transactions and $6.0 billion in closed transaction value. Securities transactions are conducted through JCP Securities, Inc., Broker/Dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Janes Capital Partners is affiliated with Oaklins International Inc. (www.oaklins.com). Oaklins is the world’s most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals in 45 countries and 15 dedicated industry teams—including an Aerospace & Defense group led by Janes Capital Partners.