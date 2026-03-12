GE Aerospace and Palantir Expand Partnership to Transform Military Aircraft Readiness with AI

MIAMI & AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced a multi-year partnership expansion to accelerate the transformation of military aviation readiness for the U.S. Air Force and operations across GE Aerospace’s production system. Together, the companies are deploying advanced agentic AI-powered solutions to ensure GE can maximize production and aircraft remain mission ready.

A GE Aerospace engine takes off somewhere across the world every 2 seconds. As the demands on the warfighter and aviation have grown, so has the need for innovation—not only in hardware, but in the digital systems that enable supply chains to keep fleets mission-ready. To better address the evolving needs of our warfighters, GE Aerospace and Palantir have partnered to bolster warfighter readiness. Together, they are helping predict and prevent potential failures before they occur, unlocking supply chains that were gridlocked using AI, and building a closed loop from field signal to supplier action across every fleet.

The partnership began with a focused mission: keeping the Air Force’s T-38 trainer jets flying by improving readiness for the complex J85 engine, which is the workhorse responsible for training America’s next generation of U.S. Air Force pilots. In early 2024, GE Aerospace and Palantir piloted a sustainment workflow that gave GE Aerospace and the Air Force visibility into parts demand and shortages, driving improvements in readiness and efficiency. Building on this success, the partnership has rapidly expanded to GE Aerospace’s broader production system, supporting sustainment, MRO, and new engine production.

“Meeting today’s readiness demands requires both proven propulsion and smarter use of data. By integrating data across the enterprise and applying AI to predict demand and identify constraints earlier, our collaboration with Palantir is helping our customers keep more aircraft available so airmen get the training required to execute on their mission,” said Amy Gowder, president and CEO of Defense and Systems for GE Aerospace.

Today, GE Aerospace uses Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) across select supply chain functions, helping orchestrate activities including fulfillment, sourcing, allocation, maintenance, repair, and customer service. This new architecture empowers GE Aerospace’s workforce to focus on high-value problem-solving, while AI agents facilitate automation of manual, repetitive tasks.

“GE Aerospace has spent decades building and sustaining the engines that drive American airpower. By pairing their deep engineering expertise with Palantir's AI-enabled software, our partnership is helping to unify data across the enterprise to keep more aircraft available and more airmen trained,” said Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

