B4B Payments Expands Partnership with Thredd to Power U.S. Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced the expansion of their partnership with B4B Payments (B4B), a leading global payments provider. Following years of successful collaboration across the UK and Europe, B4B has entrusted Thredd to further support and scale its U.S. programs, building on B4B Payments’ established presence in the market.

B4B Payments is set to use Thredd to process dual-branded Visa and STAR Network cards that are Durbin-compliant and meet the market’s stringent debit processing regulations. Thredd’s deep payments expertise, strong ecosystem relationships, and local market knowledge are enabling B4B Payments to enhance and scale its U.S. operations, delivering modern card-based programs for corporate disbursements, and operational spend. B4B Payments has operated in the U.S. market since 2021, with this expanded partnership supporting the next phase of its growth and platform alignment in the region.

“Having worked together in Europe, our teams already share the processes, trust, and agility needed to hit the ground running in the U.S. We’re proud to help bring this next phase of growth to life,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “This expansion reflects exactly what Thredd was built to do, to help innovative fintechs meet their expansion goals with confidence.”

“Thredd’s expertise and collaborative approach have been central to our success in Europe,” said Kieran Draper, CEO of B4B Payments USA. “As we continue to expand our U.S. footprint, we’re building on that momentum with confidence. With one platform and processor for all programs in Europe, the UK, and now the U.S., we feel we have the right infrastructure and strategic guidance in place to make an immediate impact upon launch.”

This expansion comes at a moment of significant global momentum for Thredd, which recently opened its U.S. office in Austin, Texas. With a growing team on the ground, Thredd is well-positioned to support fast-moving fintechs who require localized support, regulatory fluency, and infrastructure that can flex to regional demands.

About B4B Payments

B4B Payments is a regulated Electronic Money Institution in the UK and Lithuania regulated by the FCA and Bank of Lithuania, respectively as well as a Principal Member of Mastercard Europe and a partner of VISA Inc in the USA. An award-winning card issuer, B4B Payments has increased its reach throughout Europe and provides card services to over 1000 corporate clients globally. Headquartered in London, it has offices in Newcastle, Vilnius, and Boston.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.com