Nine Entertainment Co. Selects Domo to Build a Unified AI and Data Foundation

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Nine Entertainment Co., one of Australia’s largest media organizations, has selected Domo’s AI and data platform to consolidate analytics tools, modernize its data stack, and enable self-service insights across the business. By standardizing on a single, governed platform, Nine is creating a shared data foundation that supports faster decision-making and consistent metrics.

Nine operates a diverse media portfolio spanning broadcast television, streaming, publishing, and digital platforms. As the company grew through mergers and evolving business units, it accumulated multiple analytics tools and siloed reporting environments, making it increasingly difficult to maintain consistent metrics and a single source of truth.

Reducing Complexity Across A Growing Media Business

“As simplification and modernization are central to our data strategy, consolidating onto a single analytics platform became essential,” said Barry Quinn, head of analytics insights at Nine. “Managing multiple platforms created unnecessary friction and made consistent reporting harder than it needed to be.”

After evaluating several options, Nine selected Domo for its intuitive user experience, cost-effective model, and ability to support both business users and analysts within a single, governed platform. During the initial migration, Nine’s data team delivered nearly 50 dashboards in the first two weeks, demonstrating a pace of delivery that exceeded previous analytics tools.

Nine also cited Domo’s production-ready natural language querying capabilities as a key differentiator, enabling non-technical users to explore data independently while maintaining governance and trust.

Delivered in partnership with Altis Consulting, Nine worked with Altis to rationalize a large volume of reports into a smaller set of key reports, clarify reporting usage, and convert existing datasets and legacy reports to the Domo platform to support a governed, self-service analytics environment.

“This project went beyond migrating dashboards,” said Katrina Pilcher, Chief Operating Officer at Altis Consulting. “We helped Nine streamline reporting and fully leverage Domo to meet complex requirements and enable trusted, self-service analytics.”

Turning Consolidation into Self-Service

Today, Nine is using Domo Apps to build reusable, role-based data experiences across the organization. By leveraging shared components and common calculations, the Nine team is standardizing logic while reducing duplication and rework. Looking ahead, Nine plans to introduce workflows that monitor data patterns and alert teams to emerging trends.

While still early in the rollout, Nine has already seen a meaningful reduction in overall analytics platform costs, supporting its broader effort to simplify technology investments without sacrificing capability.

“Nine is a great example of a modern media company rethinking how data actually gets used day to day,” said Peter Steggall, vice president of APAC at Domo. “They were looking for more than just dashboards; they wanted fewer tools, faster delivery, and something their teams could actually use. Domo gives them a foundation they can build on over time.”

