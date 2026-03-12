Element U.S. Space & Defense and Leonardo DRS Strike Strategic Agreement to Expand Critical EMI Testing Capabilities for U.S. Navy Systems

BELCAMP, Md. & MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element U.S. Space & Defense (EUSSD), a trusted leader in advanced defense testing and engineering services, is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Leonardo DRS, an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology, that is expected to advance the capability of electromagnetic testing for U.S. Navy electronic systems.

“By joining forces with Leonardo DRS, we’re not just building an EMI chamber—we’re building the future of electromagnetic compatibility testing for U.S. Navy platforms.” Share

Element U.S. Space & Defense has designed and built a state-of-the-art semi-anechoic lined electromagnetic interference (EMI) chamber at the Leonardo DRS Menomonee Falls, WI facility to support the U.S. Navy’s increasing demand for EMI tested and compliant high-power, medium-voltage equipment. Leonardo DRS will provide its world class, high-power test lab to house the EMI chamber, as well as its deep experience in naval power system testing.

By developing the unique testing capabilities of this advanced test chamber, the joint effort is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the reliability, performance, and mission-readiness of naval systems operating in the most demanding electromagnetic environments.

“This agreement marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver next generation testing solutions to the defense community,” said Dennis Pyatt President & CEO of Element U.S. Space & Defense. “By joining forces with Leonardo DRS, we’re not just building an EMI chamber—we’re building the future of electromagnetic compatibility testing for U.S. Navy platforms.”

The new chamber combined with Element’s EMI technical support will provide enhanced in-house validation of system-level performance under real-world conditions, allowing for faster innovation cycles and improved delivery timelines. It will serve as a cornerstone for future testing initiatives in support of evolving defense needs and standards.

“Leonardo DRS is excited to collaborate with Element U.S. Space & Defense on developing this advanced capability to improve critical testing of U.S. Navy electronic systems,” said Jon Miller, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Power Systems business unit. “As a company, we are focused on improving capacity needs of the U.S. Navy to speed up submarine and shipbuilding requirements. When complete, combining this advanced test chamber and the high-power capabilities of DRS’ test facility will result in is a unique and needed capability that can significantly add electromagnetic testing capacity to support the expanding power demands of the U.S. Navy.”

The chamber is expected to be operational in Q1 2026 and will represent one of the most advanced EMI testing facilities of its kind in the United States.