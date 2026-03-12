Inocras and NDS Partner to Deliver Clinical-Scale Whole-Genome Cancer Analytics in the Cloud

SAN DIEGO & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras, a bioinformatics-led company harnessing the power of whole genome data and proprietary analytics to deliver curated insights, today announced a strategic partnership with NDS Corporation (NDS), a South Korean IT services provider specialized in healthcare data and cloud solutions. Together, the companies will jointly develop and commercialize cloud-based genomic analysis platforms for healthcare providers, in South Korea and key global markets. The announcement is being made in conjunction with the HIMSS Conference, taking place March 9–12, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whole-genome sequencing for cancer care requires the ability to manage and analyze massive patient-level datasets and execute highly complex bioinformatics workflows under clinical-grade conditions. Through this partnership, Inocras’s whole-genome analysis and clinical interpretation expertise will be deployed on NDS’s cloud and secure research environment to enable healthcare institutions to operationalize whole-genome for routine patient care with greater scalability, efficiency, and security.

“This partnership represents an integral step forward in making whole genome analysis operationally feasible for medical institutions,” said Jehee Suh, CEO at Inocras. “Through our partnership with NDS, we are empowering medical institutions to process large cancer whole-genome data securely, ensuring personalized treatment becomes a standard of care for patients everywhere.”

As part of the collaboration, NDS will support cloud platform development and implementation, including infrastructure buildout and technical support, while Inocras will provide whole-genome cancer analytics, clinical interpretation, technical consultation, and pilot support to advance joint customer deployments and commercialization.

“This memorandum of understanding combines NDS’s cloud and healthcare platform expertise with Inocras’s genomics capabilities to develop infrastructure solutions for clinical and research use. Through joint development and commercialization efforts, we intend to expand in key markets, including North America,” said Joong Won Kim, Chief Executive Officer of NDS.

Key benefits for healthcare institutions include:

Clinical-grade whole-genome at scale through infrastructure purpose-built for large, complex cancer genome datasets

through infrastructure purpose-built for large, complex cancer genome datasets Operational efficiency via cloud-native automation and reduced on-premise burden

via cloud-native automation and reduced on-premise burden Seamless clinical application via an end-to-end platform designed for healthcare institution workflows

via an end-to-end platform designed for healthcare institution workflows Secure deployment designed to support regulated clinical and research environments

The platform strategy includes transitioning from manual server management to an automated, cloud-native environment using AWS HealthOmics, enabling institutions to process large-scale genomic datasets without maintaining permanent on-premises infrastructure, while supporting strong security and compliance requirements.

About Inocras

Inocras is a bioinformatics-led company redefining precision health through whole genome data and proprietary analytics. Our oncology and rare disease platforms integrate comprehensive whole genome data with high-speed automation. Together, these capabilities deliver curated, actionable insights that accelerate discovery and diagnostics to improve patient care. Inocras operates a CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory and partners with leading hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions worldwide.

About NDS Corporation (Nongshim Data System)

NDS Corporation (Nongshim Data System) is a South Korean IT company providing cloud managed services (MSP) and system integration capabilities for enterprise and healthcare customers. NDS supports cloud platform development, implementation, and operations, including secure environments designed to meet the needs of regulated data and clinical workflows.