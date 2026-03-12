RelPro Partners with the National Center for the Middle Market to Power Deeper Insights and Outreach

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RelPro, a fast-growing business development and relationship intelligence platform for Financial & Professional Services, today announced a strategic partnership with the National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM), the nation’s leading source of knowledge, leadership, and innovative research on the middle market economy. The organizations have aligned goals to support middle market companies, helping advisors and institutions access, understand, and engage with this critical segment of the U.S. economy.

“Our partnership with NCMM reflects a shared commitment to improving the quality and accessibility of intelligence on the middle market.” -Raaj Rajmangal, CEO of RelPro Share

The partnership brings together NCMM’s widely cited research and thought leadership with RelPro’s comprehensive company and executive intelligence platform, enabling deeper analysis, more precise segmentation, and broader dissemination of insights across the middle market. By aligning data, research, and engagement efforts, RelPro and NCMM aim to deliver a more complete, reliable, and actionable view of middle market businesses nationwide.

“Our partnership with NCMM reflects a shared commitment to improving the quality and accessibility of intelligence on the middle market,” said Raaj Rajmangal, CEO of RelPro. “NCMM plays a vital role in shaping how business leaders and policymakers understand the middle market. By working together, we’re expanding the depth and coverage of insights, helping stakeholders make more informed decisions.”

As part of the collaboration, NCMM will leverage RelPro’s intelligence and easy-to-use platform to support its outreach and engagement initiatives. The ability to target or exclude specific segments of private companies in the middle market using RelPro enables more precise analysis by geography, revenue size, and industry. In turn, RelPro gains increased visibility through NCMM’s presentations, events, and communications with its broad network of middle market leaders, advisors, and institutions.

“Accurate, comprehensive data has always been one of the biggest challenges in middle market research,” said Doug Farren, Managing Director of NCMM. “RelPro’s tools will help the NCMM identify middle market companies more accurately, increasing our outreach and engagement with various stakeholders across the country.”

About RelPro

RelPro is a fast-growing business development solution for Financial & Professional Services and B2B data platform. Built on the belief that there is no single perfect source of B2B data, RelPro integrates and validates information from proprietary sources and best-in-class data partners to deliver trusted, actionable insights on millions of companies and business decision-makers. RelPro helps organizations acquire new clients, strengthen and deepen relationships, power AI developments, improve CRM engagement, and increase efficiency through accurate data, intuitive user experiences, and innovative workflow integrations.

To learn more, visit relpro.com.

About the National Center for the Middle Market

The National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM), located in Columbus, Ohio, is the leading source of knowledge, leadership, and innovative research on U.S. middle market companies. NCMM’s insights help middle market companies grow by developing – through a broad network of partnerships – extraordinary content, vital supportive networks and communities, and valuable programs that improve their competitiveness and performance.

Learn more at middlemarketcenter.org