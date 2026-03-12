LegalZoom Launches In-Chat Business Formation Guidance in ChatGPT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), America’s #1 online legal services company, today announced the launch of the LegalZoom app in ChatGPT, allowing users to access attorney-backed expertise. The LegalZoom app in ChatGPT can now guide users from “I have a business idea,” to a personalized plan for choosing the right business structure and taking the next step with LegalZoom.

The app is designed to empower ChatGPT users with business formation education and guidance, powered by LegalZoom’s library of attorney-approved up-to-date information. Throughout the experience, LegalZoom helps users understand their business formation options and connect to the right LegalZoom services and independent attorneys when they’re ready to act.

“We recognize that more entrepreneurs and small business owners are turning to AI to validate business ideas, and this app ensures LegalZoom meets them at that moment to help them get started,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and CEO of LegalZoom. “OpenAI empowers entrepreneurial ideas, while LegalZoom provides the expertise and clarity to help small business owners go from idea to action. Backed by attorney expertise, we’re making legal guidance and accountability even more accessible, when and where they need it.”

Within ChatGPT, users can describe their business formation needs in plain language and the LegalZoom app helps them make sense of their options. This can include explaining the differences between LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, and sole proprietorships, and suggesting structures and states that may fit their goals, in easy-to-understand terms and backed by attorney guidance.

For LLC formations, the LegalZoom app provides a state-specific checklist of what’s needed to create an LLC, including information about business names, registered agents, filings, and EINs. It can also provide LegalZoom’s LLC package options so users can compare features and understand how LegalZoom can handle filings and ongoing compliance tasks on their behalf.

To discover and connect to the LegalZoom app in ChatGPT, go to this page.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to intellectual property protection and ongoing business management and legal support.

As AI reshapes how legal work gets done, LegalZoom is at the forefront of the human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring that the speed and efficiency of AI is always backed by the judgment and accountability of qualified professionals. With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.