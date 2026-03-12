Alchelyst and Lyra Client Solutions Complete Combination, Creating a Purpose-Built Platform to Support the Evolving Needs of Private Markets

NEW YORK & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchelyst and Lyra Client Solutions today announced the completion of their merger. The combined company, backed by Motive Partners and anchor client Apollo (NYSE: APO), is focused on supporting the continued evolution of private markets infrastructure. The combined organization will be led by Joan Kehoe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alchelyst, and will operate under the Alchelyst name. The company also unveiled a refreshed brand identity reflecting its strategic vision to be at the forefront of transforming the investor experience across global private markets.

Private markets continue to evolve, marked by broader distribution, accelerated product innovation, and rapid expansion into global wealth channels. “Alchelyst is purpose-built for this moment,” said Kehoe. “The combined firm brings together premium General Partner Client Solutions, full-service fund administration, and proprietary next-generation technology within a unified infrastructure platform – setting a new standard for how private markets are serviced across institutional and wealth channels.”

The growth of private markets has reshaped the investment landscape. What was once largely institutional has been expanding into private wealth and global distribution networks with accelerating speed. General Partners (GPs) are increasingly evaluated not only on performance, but also on their ability to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure, seamless investor experiences, real-time transparency across portfolios, and scalable operations across geographies and channels.

“Alternative asset managers have increasingly sought more integrated offerings enabled by next-generation technology as private markets have evolved beyond traditional servicing frameworks,” Kehoe added. “Legacy models – built around siloed providers and disconnected systems – are no longer sufficient in today’s environment. Managers require integrated infrastructure that moves at the speed of capital, supports the sophistication of modern investors, and scales seamlessly. Alchelyst’s platform and solutions are designed to power this next phase.”

About Alchelyst

Alchelyst is an integrated client solutions and infrastructure partner for private markets asset managers. Purpose-built for the expanding demands and sophistication of global private markets, the company’s end-to-end platform turns operational complexity into the seamless architecture of growth, giving GPs the freedom to lead, invest, and scale with confidence. Grounded in industry expertise and exceptional people, Alchelyst offers two core solutions (GP Client Solutions and Fund Administration) – powered by proprietary next-gen technology, built to scale. With offices in the US, Ireland, UK, Luxembourg, and India, Alchelyst is defining the new standard for private markets servicing at scale, becoming partner of choice though trusted expertise, exceptional people, and technology-enabled excellence.

More information can be found at www.alchelyst.com