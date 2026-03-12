Egon Zehnder and IMD Join Forces to Boost Board Performance and Leadership Growth

ZURICH & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Egon Zehnder, the world’s premier leadership advisory and executive search firm, and IMD, the leading business school in global executive education, today announced a strategic partnership to facilitate board directors’ personal growth and elevate board performance.

The partnership combines IMD's academic rigor and deep connections to global boards with Egon Zehnder's unparalleled expertise in leadership and board effectiveness. Together, they will co-create tailored development experiences that blend research, real-world diagnostics, and practical guidance to support directors navigating today's complex business environment. IMD’s research clearly shows that good governance is a driver of both corporate success and national competitiveness. Egon Zehnder’s global work in supporting the personal development of board directors and chairs has shown that, in times of accelerating change, this has become a decisive factor for success.

“This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment,” said David Bach, President of IMD. “Today's board members navigate extraordinary complexity, from AI governance to sustainability oversight to geopolitical risk. At IMD we are embedded in the corporate world, working alongside boards as they tackle these challenges. When you combine this with Egon Zehnder's board leadership expertise, you enable development experiences that translate directly into boardroom impact.”

Francesco Buquicchio, CEO of Egon Zehnder, added: “Exceptional boards are built by board members who continually evolve in their expertise, personal development and team culture. Through our partnership with IMD, a world‑class institution in executive education, board directors and chairs will receive a best‑in‑class offering, supporting them in reaching their full potential, strengthening collective effectiveness, and elevating governance across Europe and around the world.”

Details of the offering, set to launch in autumn 2026, will be announced in the coming weeks.

