BitGo to Securely Store Digital Asset Treasury Holdings for Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association (“BitGo Bank & Trust”), an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo”) (NYSE: BTGO), today announced that Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. (“Canton Strategic Holdings”) (NASDAQ: CNTN), the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin to support the Canton Network's ability to digitize traditional financial markets, has selected BitGo as the institutional-grade custodian for its Canton-focused digital asset treasury holdings.

Under this arrangement, BitGo Bank & Trust will provide secure, regulated custody, and operational controls designed to support Canton Strategic Holdings’ digital asset treasury strategy, including cold storage and multi-signature wallet infrastructure.

“Our mandate is to advance institutional blockchain adoption to drive the digitization of financial markets,” said Mark Wendland, Chairman and CEO, Canton Strategic Holdings. “With BitGo providing robust governance, controls, and safe storage for our digital assets, we can confidently drive our digital asset strategy forward.”

“Canton Strategic Holdings is part of a growing number of institutions approaching digital assets with a focus on robust governance and security,” said Nathan Stump, Managing Director of Ecosystem at BitGo. “BitGo is built to support organizations seeking institutional-grade digital asset storage, backed by controls and security standards designed for regulated markets.”

BitGo provides a suite of custody solutions designed for institutional clients, including multi-signature wallets and cold storage designed to help protect digital assets against theft, loss, or unauthorized access, supported by operational and security infrastructure aligned to the needs of regulated institutions.

Canton Strategic Holdings executes a differentiated digital asset treasury strategy that seeks to accelerate institutional utility and adoption of the Canton Network across capital markets. The Canton Network is a privacy-enabled public blockchain designed for regulated finance. It enables participants to connect tokenized assets, collateral, and payments across interoperable applications while preserving privacy and controls - capabilities designed for global financial markets.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Canton Strategic Holdings (NASDAQ: CNTN) is the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin and support the Canton Network to advance institutional blockchain adoption and the digitization of financial markets. In addition to driving value through activities on the Canton Network, the Company also operates clinical-stage biotech research and development. For more information, visit: www.cantonstrategic.com