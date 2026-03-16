Wolters Kluwer teams up with CPA Canada to provide its members with integrated access to trusted, expert-verified tax research

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today announced an expanded collaboration with CPA Canada that will provide Canadian CPAs with the opportunity to get streamlined, integrated access to a curated collection of expert-vetted tax research and insights from CCH® AnswerConnect powered by Expert AI.

CCH AnswerConnect is Wolters Kluwer’s authoritative tax and accounting research platform, which leverages advanced AI technology and an intuitive search engine to provide fast, accurate, expert-vetted answers to international, federal, indirect and provincial tax questions. Since 2021, CPA Canada has relied on CCH AnswerConnect’s industry-leading tax research to support its flagship certification program for CPAs and business professionals seeking to accelerate their careers in tax with the In‑Depth Tax Program.

Through this expanded collaboration with Wolters Kluwer, all CPA Canada members can now, on a subscription basis, get integrated access to core tax intelligence from CCH AnswerConnect.

“CCH AnswerConnect is already recognized as the leading tax research resource among Canadian tax professionals,” said Joel Morris, Vice President and Segment Leader of Research and Advisory for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. “Wolters Kluwer’s expanded collaboration with CPA Canada now provides its members the opportunity to explore a curated selection of CCH AnswerConnect research and insights, so they can experience for themselves how the platform helps accounting professionals navigate the increasingly complex tax landscape with confidence.”

CCH AnswerConnect tax research available to CPA Canada members through this special collaboration includes: the Income Tax Act and regulations, income tax folios and guidance, the Canadian Master Tax Guide, Canadian tax treaties and Social Security agreements, the Excise Tax Act, and tax news from the past 60 days.

“As tax and regulatory complexity continues to increase, accounting professionals often rely on multiple systems and general search tools to find answers. In doing so, they can unintentionally introduce inefficiencies, errors and potential risk,” said Ryan Minor, Director of Tax, CPA Canada. “This expanded collaboration helps Canadian tax practitioners avoid those challenges, by giving them integrated access to reliable, expert‑driven tax research from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, so they can stay current with regulatory changes and conduct research more efficiently.”

Available now

CPA Canada members interested in learning more about this expanded collaboration can visit the organization’s web site. To learn more about the full capabilities of CCH AnswerConnect powered by Expert AI, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en-ca/solutions/cch-answerconnect or contact our customer service team.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.